Tech

On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market worth 1.89 Billion USD by 2023

Comment(0)

According to the new market research report “On-Board Magnetic Sensor Market by Type (Hall Effect Sensors, Magnetoresistive Sensors, Squid Sensors), Magnetic Density (10 Gauss), Vertical, Geography – Global Forecast to 2023”,the overall on-board magnetic sensor market is estimated to be worth USD 1.26 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 1.89 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% between 2018 and 2023. The factors that are driving the growth of this market are the continuous growth in the use of on-board magnetic sensors for consumer electronics applications and role of on-board magnetic sensors in navigation.

​​​​♦Know More

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/on-board-magnetic-sensor-market-37994383.html

Automotive vertical expected to hold major share of on-board magnetic sensor market during forecast period

The on-board magnetic sensor market for automotive is expected to hold the largest share by 2023. The aim of the automobile manufacturers to enhance the convenience and safety of drivers and passengers is expected to propel the demand for on-board magnetic sensors in the automotive vertical. In this vertical, on-board magnetic sensors are used in engine positioning, displacement, rotary positioning, linear positioning, timing, and angle sensing application. Moreover, the development of advanced vehicles, such as hybrid vehicles, and the increased production of passenger vehicles are the major factors fueling the demand for on-board magnetic sensors in the automotive vertical.

>10 gauss (BIAS magnetic field sensor) magnetic density expected to hold major share of on-board magnetic sensor market between 2018 and 2023

>10 gauss magnetic density is expected to dominate the overall on-board magnetic sensor market during the forecast period. The automotive segment is the major revenue pocket for the on-board magnetic sensor market. The BIAS magnetic field sensor technology, mainly comprising Hall and GMR sensors, is widely used in automotive applications. The BIAS magnetic field sensor technology also finds applications in the industrial and infrastructure segment in automation equipment, conveyors, packaging equipment, and other applications incorporating motor latches.

♦Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=37994383

On-board magnetic sensor market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during forecast period

On-board magnetic sensors are in high demand in APAC owing to the increasing focus of the region to automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare verticals. In this study, the on-board magnetic sensor market in APAC has been divided into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of APAC. China is the largest automotive and consumer electronics manufacturing country in the world. Thus, the fastest growth in APAC will be seen in China mainly due to the applications such as antilock braking systems and central locking systems wherein on-board magnetic sensors are largely used. Moreover, the gaming industry is also booming at a fast rate, which will add to the consumption of on-board magnetic sensors in consumer electronics in the country.

Major companies involved in the development of on-board magnetic sensors include Asahi Kasei Microdevices (Japan), Sanken Electric (Allegro Subsidiary) (Japan), Infineon Technologies (Germany), TDK Corporation (Japan), and Melexis NV (Belgium), Murata Manufacturing (Japan), Honeywell International (US), TE Connectivity (Switzerland), AMS (Austria), and NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), among others.

Also Read
Tech

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers available in the market today, but most of them have limited application to the network. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this disorder. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspots for the world of cloud computing. GlocalMe G3: Appearance The GlocalMe G3 is the most powerful mobile WLAN hotspot from the Chinese provider. The device looks like a very thick Apple iPhone 4, runs with a highly customized version of the Android operating system and comes with a very large touchscreen display (for a hotspot). In terms of price, the GlocalMe G3 is reasonably priced at around 199 USD, especially since 1.1 GB of data is available worldwide. In addition to the device itself, only one USB to MicroUSB charging cable is included. There is no power adapter, but you can use it with the USB port. The GlocalMe G3 hotspotlooks incredibly thick at first glance because there is a very strong battery with 5,350 mAh capacity. On the side of the device, there are two buttons for louder / quieter (and functional is unclear) and a power button. Processing, materials and the SIM card slot always make a decent impression. GlocalMe G3: Dual-SIM Capable The GlocalMe G3is dual-SIM capable, and it has two nano SIM slots. This is a unique selling proposition for Mobile WLAN Hotspots and can be very convenient in many situations. In the test, the GlocalME G3 was working quickly and easily with Vodafone and Orange SIM cards: a short press on the power button. A quick-access menu allows you to switch between SIM cards and the SIM card. The operation is very easy and is done via the GlockalMe G3 touchscreen. By using the Android operating system you have the advantage of a “full-featured” keyboard, for example, to be able to change the WLAN name and the WLAN password. The display itself is of poor quality in terms of brightness, resolution and viewing angle stability in comparison with current smartphones, GlocalMe G3: CloudSIM in the test The main highlight for the purchase of the GlocalMe G3 is probably the virtual SIM (CloudSIM), which makes the SIM easy to use. 1.1 gigabytes of data volume is already included in the purchase; additional volume can be purchased if you create an account. All this can be done via app for iOS and Android or via the GlocalMe website. GlocalMe offers the data volume in the form of various data packages. These are valid for different lengths of time (for example 30 days, 90 days or 365 days) and are available for different countries and continents. The prices seem surprisingly fair at first glance, so costs 1 GB world-wide data volume for 1 year € 29.90. If you only need data in Germany, you can buy eg 3 GB for 19 Euro or 1 GB for 7 Euro (each valid for 30 days). In the test, the virtual SIM card was tried in Germany, the service worked out in the MBT / s were measured in the download. The latencies (ping) were about 30 milliseconds and about 5 Mbit / s were reached. These are not top scores, but for surfing and streaming HD videos, it is absolutely fine. GlocalMe G3: Speeds The speed test with the local SIM gave the GlocalMe G3 router a very bad picture. In LTE mode, maximum of 35 MBit / s was possible via WLAN, in UMTS mode it was over at about 24 MBit / s. For comparison: under identical test conditions, an Apple iPhone 8 managed about 140 MBit / s in the downlink and about 68 MBit / s in the uplink via LTE, similar values were also provided by the Netgear AirCard 810 hotspot. A positive feature is the good worldwide frequency band support. The GlocalMe G3 offers FDD LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/9/17/19/29, TDD LTE Band 38/39/40/41, UMTS Band 1/2/4/5 / 6/8/9/19 and GSM 850/900/1800/1900. GlocalMe G3 Wi-Fi and battery The WLAN of the GlocalMe G3 is comparatively slow, according to the official specs, only the standard 802.11b / g / n on 2.4 GHz with a maximum of 72 MBit / s downlink is supported, but 5 GHz is not available. For comparison, other mobile phones in the price range usually offer dual band WLAN with at least 300 MBit / s. The battery provided for operating hours of 20 hours in the test, which is a very good value for a mobile Wi-Fi hotspot. If required, you can also charge a smartphone via the full-size USB port, the GlocalMe G3 becomes a power bank. Others Unlike most other mobile Wi-Fi hotspots, the GlocalMe G3 lacks many features. There are no connections for an external antenna, no MicroSD memory card slot, no RJ45 LAN connection and also a web interface, as it is usually known from mobile WLAN routers, is not present on the GlocalMe G3. The software is extremely limited, many other uses such as “LTE only” or “3G only” mode do not exist. Statistics on data consumption and information on the network used only when using a local SIM. That does not need to be bad for the end customer – the GlocalMe G3 works well and does its job. However, this fact should be mentioned in this review and it would be nice if possible successor would offer more configuration options. Conclusion The GlocalMe G3is a very interesting mobile wireless router. Anyone who travels a lot in the world and often travels to different countries should take a closer look at the device. SIM card prices are very competitive so that in most countries, the purchase of a SIM card can be omitted. Also for the ease of use, the GlocalMe G3 deserves praise. For technology enthusiasts, the device is quite uninteresting. LTE frequency ranges, the dual-SIM function, are to be positively emphasized, the comparably slow modem, the weak WLAN, and the few setting provide a good impression. To summarize, the GlocalMe G3 is a highly recommended hotspot with many unique selling points. If you want to buy the GlocalMe G3 hotspot, click here: https://www.4gltemall.com/glocalme-g3.html

editor

There are many 4G Mobile WLAN routers(https://www.4gltemall.com/4g-wireless-router.html) available in the market now, but most of them have some application limit due to the network incompatibility if moving to another particular continent. Here we get a new gadget that provides a perfect solution for this trouble. The GlockalMe provides the G3 hotspot not only with the […]
Tech

Retail Cloud Market Industry Development and Forecast to 2024

The Global Retail Cloud Market is expected to cross USD 50,000 million by 2024, at a CAGR over 20% during the forecast period 2014-2024. Significant growth in cloud based retail business has been one of the key factors which escalate this market growth. Cloud based business help retailers in supply chain processes. Investment in cloud […]
Tech

Tichawa´s Diamond Sensor wins bronze

editor

Friedberg/Boston, May 2nd 2018. Tichawa Vision has received bronze at this year’s Vision Systems Design Innovators Award for its Diamond Sensor. With a line rate of up to 1 MHz, the award-winning product enables extremely fast scanning of the test objects. This makes the Diamond Sensor particularly suitable for web inspection of high-speed processes such […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *