Micro Irrigation System Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Micro Irrigation System Market By Type (Sprinkler, Surface Drip, Sub-surface Drip); By Application (Field Crops, Plantation Crops and others); By Components (Pump, Flowmeters and others); & Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market will be driven by an increasing demand for crop production and the measures for protection against drought conditions. The market is expected to grow at CAGR of 13.3%.

Asia Pacific will Dominate the Micro Irrigation System Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the micro irrigation system market in the coming years. This is due to the increasing adoption of the micro irrigation systems in the agricultural applications. Asia Pacific is followed by the Americas. In this region, agriculture makes use of ground and surface water, to a great extent. Hence, there is a need for efficient irrigation systems to maintain farm profitability. Asia Pacific, China and Japan are important, attractive regions for implementing the micro irrigation systems.

Selected Regulatory Analysis Done in the Full Report:

The agriculture segment will have the largest share in the micro irrigation system market during the forecast period. This is due to the fact that agriculture is a major occupation in different regions. The growth of economic practices in agriculture will drive the adoption of microsprinkler. The green house segment is also expected to have a significant growth in the forecast period due to the growing demand for cost and water efficient methods of the agricultural activities.

Selected Driving Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:

• The increase of food requirement will enhance the demand for the micro drip irrigation system in the coming years.

• The growth of greenhouse production will elevate the growth of the drip feed irrigation during the forecast period.

• There are enhanced crop yield results due to the use of micro irrigation and this spurs the growth of micro irrigation systems.

• Also, the growing advancements, such as, automation in the sprinkler system are beneficial for the micro irrigation systems.

Key Players of the Micro Irrigation System Market

The companies which dominate the Micro Irrigation System Market are Netafim Limited, The Toro company, Jain irrigation systems Ltd and Rain Bird Corporation. Netafim provides smart irrigation solutions for a sustainable future. It also provides advanced automated solutions for agriculture, greenhouses, landscaping and mining. Toro Company provides maintenance equipment and services and turf irrigation systems and landscaping equipment. Jain irrigation systems is an agri business company which produces plastic products and manufactures fruit and vegetable juices. Rain Bird Corporation provides irrigation products for farm, golf courses, sports, and homes in the US.

The Micro Irrigation System Market is Segmented as Below:

The growing demand for food and agricultural products enhance the demand for the micro irrigation systems.

A. Micro Irrigation System Market By Type

1. Sprinkler Irrigation

2. Surface Drip Irrigation

3. Sub Surface Drip Irrigation

B. Micro Irrigation System Market By Applications

1. Field Crops

2. Plantation Crops

3. Orchard Crops

4. Turf And Forage Grasses

5. Others

C. Micro Irrigation System Market By Component

1. Pump

2. Flowmeters

3. Valves

4. Filters

5. Injection equipment

6. Mainlines and submains

7. Drip or microsprinkler lateral lines

D. Micro Irrigation System Market By Geography(14+ countries)

E. Micro Irrigation System Market Entropy

F. Company Profiles

1. Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

2. Rain Bird Corporation

3. The Toro Company

4. A.T.P. Srl – Avanzate Technologies

5. Wanner Engineering, Inc.

6. Caylor Industrial Sales, Inc.

7. Reboca SL

8. Automat Industries Pvt. Ltd.

9. Tayfur Water Systems

10. Beta Plast Srl

11. Riegos Ruiz

12. Rainmaker Pump Stations

13. Mondragon Soluciones

14. Cassese SARL

15. Monfort

16. Filternox-Antel

17. Fattori Srl

18. Jsc Dnepropetrovsk Aggregate Plant

19. Kapi SRL

20. Greenfield Irrigation

G. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

