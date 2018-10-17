Education

IRCTC Gets New AI-Based Assistant ‘Disha’ To Help Resolve Problems

IRCTC has launched a new AI-based assistant, ‘Ask Disha’ for its website. This new assistant will be prompt in answering generic queries about most frequently asked questions on the ticket booking platform. The AI chatbot called Disha is powered by CoRover, a Bengaluru-based startup that owns the platform which is built on artificial intelligence and machine learning.

