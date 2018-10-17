High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2026

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market: Overview

High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes are manufactured through the extrusion technique across the world. They are manufactured electrical tubes made from graded raw materials such as PE 63, PE 80, and PE 100. These materials are used as ideal substitutions for CI pipes and GI pipes and are one of the premier mediums of conveyance and transportation. HDPE pipes are used in several industries such as gas manufacturing, chemicals, water transportation, telecommunication, and agriculture.

Get Research Report Overview @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/high-density-polyethylene-pipes-market.html

Many industries are replacing systems pipes with HDPE pipes owing to the latter’s numerous benefits over CI and GI pipes. HDPE pipes are exceptionally easy to carry. This saves upon transportation costs and also lowers the handling costs. Furthermore, HDPE pipes do not rust, rot, or corrode. They are one of the most chemically inert of all plastics. Thus, they offer excellent resistance to chemicals and corrosion.

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market: Key Segments

Based on application, the High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market can be segmented into chemical/processing, water supply, gas distribution, telecom ducts, drainage & sewerage, and others. HDPE pipes are primarily used to supply drinking water. The non-corrosive nature of these pipes make them suitable for sewerage and sewage disposal. The global High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market has been expanding due to the rise in demand for these pipes in water irrigation systems in the agriculture industry and increase in urbanization owing to the growth in demand for infrastructure improvements and water supply across the globe.

In terms of geography, the High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market can be segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia Pacific accounts for the major share of the global High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market. It is also projected to be a rapidly growing segment during the forecast period. The High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand significantly owing to the rise in agricultural and industrial activities in the region. Furthermore, demand for pipeline infrastructure is increasing in oil & gas exploration and production activities. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the demand for HDPE pipes in Asia Pacific. Europe is projected to follow Asia Pacific. Increase in demand for HDPE pipes, specifically in Spain, Germany, and Italy, is projected to augment the market. Furthermore, rapid growth in demand for HDPE pipes in various countries in Eastern Europe is likely to fuel the High density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes market in the region. Demand for HDPE pipes is likely to rise steadily in North America, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Get PDF Brochure for more Professional & Technical industry insights: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=45336

Global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market: Key Players

Prominent players engaged in High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Pipes Market are Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Blue Diamond Industries, LLC, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Dynaflex Pipe Technologies Ltd., Kanaflex Corporation Co., Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, and United Poly Systems LLC.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The company’s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

TMR’s data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With extensive research and analysis capabilities, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques to develop distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com