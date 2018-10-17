Global RF GaN Market 2018 Study And Analysis Research Report Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights

The RF GaN market is expected to grow from USD 337.28 million in 2017 to USD 992.38 million by 2023, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.71% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles and transition towards 5G technology are the primary factors driving the global RF GaN market. The market is expected to experience a significant growth during the forecast period owing to the increase in demand for low power consuming electronics. Dynamic electrical and chemical properties of GaN, such as high-voltage breakdown and saturation velocity, makes it a perfect choice for its use in a variety of switching devices. However, issues related to high cost of raw materials and production process are expected to hinder the growth of RF GaN market.

A wide range of products and services utilize RF power amplifiers in their transmitter circuitry such as wireless infrastructure for cell phones, radio and television broadcasting, MRI machines, radar, space and satellite communications, as well as military communications. RF GaN technology is also suitable for 5G or advanced 4G systems, as it works at higher frequency ranges. Modernization of defense equipment has created the need for high-power semiconductor devices, such as GaN RF devices. Integrated Circuits used in radar boards incorporate GaN that enables efficient navigation, facilitate collision avoidance, and enable real-time air traffic control. Higher bandwidth performance and efficiency of GaN-based RF power amplifiers as compared to that of silicon-based RF power amplifiers makes it a better choice to be used in radars for delivering higher performance in terms of power and radar range. Greater bandwidth of RF GaN it helps in reducing the number of radar systems required to monitor the same perimeter. Thus, the demand for GaN RF devices from the defense sector is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Segmentation.

By material, the market is segmented into GaN-on-SiC and GaN-on-Silicon.

By application, the market is segmented into wireless infrastructure, aerospace and defense and others.

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Key players

NXP Semiconductors NV (Netherlands),

Analog Devices Inc. (US),

RFHIC Corporation (South Korea)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan).

Aethercomm Inc. (US),

Microsemi Corporation (US)

Cree Inc. (US),

STMicroelectronics NV(Switzerland),

Toshiba Corporation (Japan),

M/A-COM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (US),

Qorvo Inc (US).

Regional Analysis

The global market for RF GaN is estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023. The geographical analysis of RF GaN market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

North America dominates the RF GaN market and holds a significant market share due to its increasing investments in defense and aerospace industry. The US government is also promoting the adoption of energy-efficient devices and are undertaking substantial measures towards this direction.

Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region over the forecast period, due to rapid technological advancements that are fueling the demand for efficient and high-performance RF components. Increasing demand for better cellular networks from countries such as China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, and Malaysia are expected to drive RF GaN market in this region.

