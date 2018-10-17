Business

Global Cosmetics Packaging Market Research Report 2015-2023 by Product Type, End-User / Application and Regions / Countries

Comment(0)

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Get sample copy of report:
https://www.marketdensity.com/contact?ref=Sample&report_id=175424
Table of Contents
1 Market Definition
2 Global Market by Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
5 Global Market by Regions
6 North America Market
7 Europe Market
8 Asia-Pacific Market
9 South America Market
10 Middle East & Africa Market
11 Market Forecast
12 Key Manufacturers
13 Price Overview
14 Research Conclusion
By this report online:
https://www.marketdensity.com/2015-2023-world-cosmetics-packaging-market-research-report-by-product-type-end-user-application-and-regions-countries.html

Also Read
Business

TE Connectivity推出48V匯流條連接器和電纜組件

全球連接與傳感領域領軍企業TE Connectivity (TE)近日宣布推出新型48V匯流條連接器和電纜組件，滿足包括開放計算項目(OCP)開放式機架標準V2.0在內的下一代48V應用設計需求。 Hong Kong, October 03, 2018 /PressReleasePing/ – 全球連接與傳感領域領軍企業TE Con​​nectivity (TE)近日宣布推出新型48V匯流條連接器和電纜組件，滿足包括開放計算項目(OCP)開放式機架標準V2.0在內的下一代48V應用設計需求。 這些匯流條連接器和電纜組件允許在機架中使用單個垂直匯流條，從而簡化系統設計並降低成本。 48V解決方案較12V解決方案能耗更低，同款連接器和電纜組件可用於包括電源、電池備用單元（BBU）和鴿籠式機架在內的各種數據中心應用，用戶只需購買少數的產品類型即可實現多種功能應用，從而簡化庫存管理。 TE數據與終端設備事業部首席技術官Phil Gilchrist表示，“48V配電解決方案降低了符合OCP設計的產品的耗電量，進而提升了產品效率。我們相信48V電源設計是下一代數據中心設計的發展方向，TE非常高興能以新型匯流條連接器和電纜組件支持48V電源設計。” 作為TE Con​​nectivity授權分銷商，Heilind可為市場提供相關服務與支持，此外Heilind也供應多家世界頂級製造商的產品，涵蓋25種不同元器件類別，並重視所有的細分市場和所有的顧客，不斷尋求廣泛的產品供應來覆蓋所有市場。 關於赫聯電子（Heilind Electronics）： Heilind Electronics（赫聯電子）創立於1974年，全球總部位於美國波士頓，已在中國內地，香港，新加坡，美國，德國，巴西，加拿大和墨西哥設立了超過40處分部.Heilind為電子行業各細分市場的原始設備製造商和合約製造商提供支持，供應來自業界頂尖製造商的產品，涵蓋25個不同元器件類別，並特別專注於互連與機電產品。其主要分銷產品包括互連器件、繼電器、風扇、開關、電路保護與熱管理、套管和線束產品、晶體與振盪器、緊固件與硬件，傳感器等。 Heilind以強大的庫存、靈活的政策、靈敏的系統、知識廣博的技術支持和無與倫比的客戶服務為運營理念。 2012年12月，赫聯電子正式啟動其亞太業務。赫聯亞太的總部位於中國香港，除設有銷售部外，還設置了區域配送中心和增值服務中心； 迄今，赫聯亞太已在中國香港、上海、北京、蘇州、南京、西安、東莞、成都、廈門、台北、新加坡、馬來西亞、印度、泰國、菲律賓、越南、印度尼西亞等地開設20處分部和3處倉庫(香港、新加坡和蘇州)，致力於將分銷的核心價值帶回業界。更多信息，請訪問www.heilind.com ; www.heilindasia.com；微信、 微博、 臉書及推特。 關於TE CONNECTIVITY： TE Con​​nectivity Ltd.（紐約證券交易所股票代碼：TEL）是一家價值130億美元的全球技術和製造業領導者，致力於打造更安全，可持續，高效，互聯的未來。 75年來，我們的連接和傳感器解決方案在最惡劣的環境中得到了驗證，在運輸，工業應用，醫療技術，能源，數據通信和家庭方面取得了進步。 TE擁有78000名員工，其中包括7000多名工程師，合作的客戶遍及全球近150個國家。 TE相信“無限連動，盡在其中” 。 在www.te.com以及LinkedIn，Facebook，微信和Twitter上了解更多信息。 TE Con​​nectivity，TE，TE連接（徽標）和EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS是TE Con​​nectivity Ltd.公司係列的商標。 其他徽標，產品和/或公司名稱可能是其各自所有者的商標。 Press Contact: sarah luo Heilind Asia Pacific RM […]
Business

Fast Food Market – Players Business Strategy & Forecasts to 2019

Global Fast Food Market: Snapshot The global fast food market has gained traction and demonstrated resistance even in the time of recession to grow as one of the leading drivers responsible for the worldwide rise of the consumer foodservice sector. Finding its roots in North America, fast food is mainly accepted based on its quick […]
Business

Dicalcium Phosphate Market | Research Insights, Business Outlook, Company Profiles, Trends and Forecast 2018-2023

Dicalcium Phosphate is a white, odorless powder with chemical formula CaHPO4. It is also known as calcium monohydrogen phosphate or dibasic calcium phosphate. It is one of the mineral phosphorous sources which is commonly used in organic diets. It is commonly produced by reacting superphosphate with an alkaline agent. The limiting agent combined with superphosphate […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *