Dell EMC and Acordis Technology & Solutions Hosting Lunch & Learn

For Immediate Release
FORT MYERS, FLORIDA – Acordis International and Dell EMC will be hosting a lunch at the Crowne Plaza in Fort Myers, Florida on October 24, 2018. The event will begin promptly at 11:30AM. Dell will be displaying their newest, and most innovative data protection appliance ever; our newly launched DP4400.
Dell EMC’s latest data protection appliance, with replication, recovery and cloud readiness, built on a hyper-converged infrastructure with all the benefits of guaranteed dedupe rates (55:1) and the convenience of a 2-unit, rack mountable size. A Dell representative will be at this event to furthermore explain the product and answer any questions.
People who wish to attend must register prior to the event. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this free event.
When: Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at 11:30 AM
Where: Crowne Plaza, 13051 Bell Tower Drive, Fort Myers, Florida 33907
Registration Link: https://dell.captix.com/event/Pt26AD/register
About Acordis International Corp.
Acordis is a Florida-based organization that dedicates itself to helping companies increase efficiencies and reduce costs by implementing technological solutions. Acordis is best known for its expertise, performance and knowledge in Data Center & Virtualization, Security, Storage & Backup, Managed IT, Collaboration & Enterprise Networks, Data Management, Infrastructure Management, Digital Signage and Multi-Functioning Printers. Acordis partners with cutting-edge technology manufacturers such as Cisco, Xerox, VMWare, Microsoft, Samsung, HP, Citrix, Barracuda, and many more. For more information, please visit www.acordiscorp.com.

