Health and Wellness

29th International Congress on Vision science and Eye

Comment(0)

Vision Science and Eye going to be held at August 22-23, 2019, Austria, Vienna. The Theme of the meeting is “VISION IS A PICTURE OF THE FUTURE THAT PRODUCES PASSION”, which Vision Science 2019 will be honoured to welcome you to the 29th International Congress on focuses on the essentialness of vision and most recent innovative improvements in the field of Ophthalmology. Our meeting accumulates Ophthalmologists, Orthoptists, Researchers, Associate Professors, and Scholars from both scholastic and ophthalmic Institutes and optometry associations.
Vision Science 2019 will encourage Young Researcher’s Forum, scientists and the researchers in their early stage of career graph to widely discuss their outcome to enrich and develop the idea. The ‘Best Poster Award’ is meant to encourage students in taking active part in the International Science platform to sharpen their skills and knowledgebase.

Also Read
Health and Wellness

Single-Cell Analysis Market: Consumables Likely to Dominate Market due to Need for Repeat Orders

The global single-cell analysis market is largely consolidated with large market share held by top players, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new report. Product development is likely to remain the key growth strategy for top companies in the single-cell analysis market. Collaborations and partnerships with companies in emerging economies could also remain on […]
Health and Wellness

Global Cardiovascular Information System (CVIS) Market- NextGen Technological Advancements, Professional Survey and Future Industry Trends by 2025

Factors such as the rising number of challenges linked with cardiovascular care such as the management of large amount of data, retrieval of data retrieval, and the patient history records maintenance is building up the requirement for advanced systems, such as Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, that would help in the analysis of data. Scope […]
Health and Wellness

The Asia Pacific Blood Glucose Monitoring Market World Leading Key Players Revenue, Share, Analysis and Estimation Till 2023

Blood glucose monitoring is the process of testing the glucose level in the blood. It helps to identify the blood glucose level within the specified target range. Thus, it helps to understand the food intake, exercise, insulin, and blood glucose level. The blood glucose monitoring devices provide useful information to manage diabetes. It helps to […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *