Reign Dental to Attend Bound by Hope Breakfast Event to Connect with Local Community

The ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event being hosted by Mountain View Community Center is eagerly anticipated by the highly enthusiastic team of Reign Dental.

Edgewood, WA – On Wednesday, October 17th Mountain View Community Center (MVCC), a Washington State Nonprofit Corporation is set to organize the ‘Bound by Hope Breakfast’ event to raise funds for supporting the cause of the underprivileged community in the region. Reign Dental is among the 100 community and business leaders that will join together in backing this event.

As one of the humble supporters of this noble event, Reign Dental looks forward to continue giving back to their great community. The Reign Dental team will also participate in commemorating the efforts of Mountain View Community Center and paying tribute to one of their outstanding community partners.

MVCC and Reign Dental invite everyone to attend the Bound by Hope Breakfast event, because they believe that when we are united for a common purpose, we build a better community for everyone to thrive, learn, and work in.

Details of Bound by Hope Breakfast Event:
Date: Wednesday, October 17th, 2018
Scheduled: 7:30 am — 9:00 am
Venue: Mountain View Community Center, 3607 122nd Avenue East-Suite A,
Edgewood WA, 98372.

You can make this event a grand success through your presence! Register today as a sponsor or attendee at http://www.mtviewcommunitycenter.org/bound-by-hope-breakfast

About Reign Dental
Reign Dental, is a prominent dental office in both Shoreline and Milton, WA. It is owned by Dr. Michael Caparas & Associates and provides quality, affordable dental care to the people of greater Seattle area. Their dental team comprises of highly skilled and experienced dentists and hygienists. Reign Dental strives to deliver a healthy, beautiful smiles to their patients as well as boost their quality of life.

