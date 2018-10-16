Business

Quantum Computing Technologies Market 2018 – 2025 : Size, Industry Share, Growth And Forecast Report

16 October 2018: In 2017, the global Quantum Computing Technologies market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Quantum Computing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Quantum Computing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

  • Airbus Group
  • Cambridge Quantum Computing
  • IBM
  • Google Quantum AI Lab
  • Microsoft Quantum Architectures
  • Nokia Bell Labs
  • Alibaba Group Holding Limited
  • Intel Corporation
  • Toshiba

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

  • Software
  • Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

  • Government
  • Business
  • High-Tech
  • Banking & Securities
  • Manufacturing & Logistics
  • Insurance
  • Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

  • To analyze global Quantum Computing Technologies status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
  • To present the Quantum Computing Technologies development in United States, Europe and China.
  • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
  • To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quantum Computing Technologies are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

 

