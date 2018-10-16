Mobile device management Market 2018 by Key Trends, Segmentation, Consumption, Export, Import and Forecast 2022

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Overview

Mobile device management Market Research Report 2018 – Global Industry analysis by Key Companies, Type, Application, Market Share, Growth Rate, and Key Country forecast to 2022. Mobile device management Industry depth analysis is done for North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World. Mobile device management market growing at rapid pace over the forecast period of 2018 to 2022.

Mobile device management is a security software utilized by the IT departments of various organizations. This security management software helps to manage, monitor, and safeguard the smartphones, desktops, laptops and other electronic devices. The increasing productivity of both employees and enterprises is expected to drive the growth of the mobile device management market. Additionally, increasing ownership of tablets and smartphones along with tremendous product development in terms of features and new technology is driving the mobile device management market.

The solution market segment is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The adoption of new business applications and technologies & utilization of corporate-owned devices are expected drive the mobile device management solution market. Moreover, the growing adoption of bring your own device (BYOD) trend in organizations is also fueling the growth of the mobile device management market. According to a survey conducted in 2016 disclosed that 40% of the US employees use their smartphones, laptops, and desktops for enterprise-related work as a part of the BYOD trend which eventually has helped organizations in increasing their productivity and decreasing their infrastructure cost.

However, the budgetary constraints in deploying mobile device management solutions in small and medium-sized firms along with employees’ reluctance to use mobile device management solutions on their personal devices owing to privacy issues are some of the major factors restraining the adoption of mobile device management solutions in the market.

The software uses security tools to create a malware layer which helps in securing the enterprise network. The features of mobile device management comprise of managing all devices from centralized console by ensuring device and data security. These activities are tracked by IT departments of respective organization. Mobile device management is capable of mobile policy management, security management, inventory management, telecom service management and many more. Mobile device management is a type of software which helps in monitoring and securing employees mobile devices. Since mobile devices are deployed across various verticals across and outside organizations, there is necessity to track their usage and mobility of data within and outside the organization.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1247

Key Players:

Nokia Corporation (Finland), Vodafone Group Plc. (UK), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Amtel Inc. (U.S.), Airwatch (U.S.), Soti Inc. (Germany), Citrix solutions (U.S.) and Mobile Iron (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Device Management Market.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Segmentation

The Global Mobile Device Management Market (MDM) can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by revenue: Comprises Security, network service, device, risk and application management.

Segmentation by deployment: Comprises on-cloud and on-premise

Segmentation by application: Comprises Education, healthcare and consumer electronics banking among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – Asia Pacific North America, Europe and Rest of the World.

Industry News

January, 2018 – Pradeo Security Systems, a cyber-security company that offers cyber security solutions, partnered with Samsung to offer security solutions known as Knox Security platform. The software provided by Pradeo helps Samsung users by watching the network and helps in stopping operation if an unusual behaviour is detected.

February, 2018 – Sicap Schweiz, provider of telecommunication and Internet of Things to mobile network operators, have updated their existing device management solutions to support VoLTE feature. This update helps in providing VoLTE device compatibility for all the operating systems that are available in mobile and can detect all VoLTE handsets.

Global Mobile Device Management Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Mobile device management appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Mobile device management are targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products.

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-device-management-market-1247

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of mobile device management is considered for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is predicted to dominate the market by holding a large market size during the forecast timeline. Europe stands second in terms of market share owing to rapid adoption of mobile device management solutions within various organizations to safeguard their device data. Along with these regions, Asia-Pacific is also expected to have a robust growth in this market during the forecast period due to the presence of a high number of mobile and smartphone users in this region. Additionally, companies in Asia-Pacific are anticipating to adopt enterprise mobility and mobile device management solutions. The increasing youth, as well as economic growth, in countries like India and China, is influencing the demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones and laptops and leading to the implementation of mobile device management solutions for safeguarding the devices.

Furthermore, the presence of local smartphone manufacturers in this region has raised the usage of smartphones and devices, directly affecting the need for mobile device management.

Target Audience

Mobile device manufacturers

Mobile device end-users

Mobile device management solution vendors

Application providers

Mobile device management service providers

Enterprise / companies using mobile device management software solution

Mobile device operation systems manufacturers

Mobile system and solution providers

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com