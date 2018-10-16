Business

India, China Launched 1st Joint Programme For Afghanistan To Train Its Diplomats

India and China have launched their first joint programme for Afghanistan to train its diplomats. According to the Indian Embassy in Beijing, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan, Vinay Kumar hosted 10 Afghan Diplomats who will be traveling to India for the 1st India-China joint training programme for Afghan diplomats under the aegis of the Trilateral Cooperation between India, China, and Afghanistan.

