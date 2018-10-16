How to Make an App like Postmates

In the dog-eat-dog world of food delivery services, the landscape changes often and drastically. But one company remains unscathed. It’s Postmates, a pioneer in on-demand delivery that’s been gaining a foothold on the US market all along. There’s a lot to learn from the company if you’re looking to develop a food delivery app. And the timing is perfect, too: venture capitalists have a wolfish appetite for food delivery service initiatives. So let’s delve in the gold mine of online food delivery opportunities.
Also Read
Industrial Gearbox Market worth $31.90 billion by 2023
According to the new market research report “Industrial Gearbox Market by Type (Planetary, Helical, Bevel, Spur, Worm), Design (Parallel, Angled) Industry (Wind Power, Material Handling, Construction, Metal & Mining, Cement & Aggregate, Food & Beverage), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023”, published by MarketsandMarkets™, The industrial gearbox market is expected to grow from an […]
Vehicle Performance Monitor Market: Lucrative Opportunities across Globe
Vehicle’s performance monitoring (VPM) keeps the account of performance parameters such as maximum speed, distance covered, harsh-braking events, throttle position, timing advance and engine oil over temperature which are related to the functioning of the vehicle. It helps the end-users to enhance the longevity of assets offering economic benefits with higher return on investments by […]
Asia Pacific will lead the Eco Fibres Market during the forecast period 2018 – 2023
According to new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Eco Fibres MarketBy Type (Natural Fibres, Regenerated Fibres, Recycled Fibres and Others); By Application (Textiles, Household & Furnishings, Industrial, Medical & Others); By Geography-Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by growing environmental concerns. Asia Pacific will lead the Eco Fibres Market during the forecast period. This […]