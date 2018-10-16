Uncategorized

Godrej Golf Links – Godrej Golf Links Apartments

The real estate industry is also on a rise in Noida, with many real estate companies working day-in and day-out to offer only the best. Competition in the real estate industry has moved to a whole new level.

Godrej Properties is a real estate superstar that has created a whole new world of luxury with its incredible developments in different cities and is ready to make a change in Noida too. In partnership with AR Land craft, Godrej Properties has launched its first township project in Noida, Godrej Golf Links Situated over 100 acres, this residential township development offers lavish variants of 3BHK as well as 4BHK villas that come in areas starting at 2300 sq. ft. and go up to 4300 sq. ft. Now that’s what you call luxury space.

Godrej Golf Links Villas is for every individual who wants to live the high-life. With the ultimate internal and external amenities, superior luxury is what you can experience each and every day. Each villa is crafted perfectly, has spacious rooms and contains stylish fittings, a well-designed kitchen, beautiful doors and windows that provide jaw-dropping landscape views, top-notch flooring, etc. The external amenities include a fabulous clubhouse, meditation centre, swimming pools, well-equipped gym, play-zone for your children and sports facilities for your favorite games, day care centre, landscape garden, wide open scape that will excite and last but definitely not the least, just like its name, a spectacular golf course of 9 holes. A luxury township development with the highest paying sport in the world, it couldn’t get any better. You will also find a good parking facility and an emergency power back-up.

Located in Greater Noida, Godrej Golf Links Greater Noida offers easy access to several locations like education, shopping and medical centers, banks, ATMs, supermarkets, malls, etc. within minutes. Along with outstanding luxury and comfort, you will also find convenience at this development.

Godrej Properties is known to provide the best at affordable cost prices and the same applies to this remarkable development. Starting at an exclusive price of Rs.1.25 Cr., the Godrej Golf Links Price is simply irresistible and totally worth it. There are different payment options that you can choose from without any hassles. If required, you can also avail efficient home loans at decent interest rates.

