Future Electronics to Sponsor Free NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS for Automotive in Detroit

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 16, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has partnered with NXP, a world leader in secure connectivity solutions for embedded applications, will sponsor a free two-day NXP technology event for the automotive industry on October 16-17, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan.

The Detroit NXP Technology Day is a two-day deep dive into technical training that targets skills development for engineers across a broad range of embedded technology solutions. In addition to live demonstrations of the latest innovations from NXP, Future Electronics and other partners, the event offers workshops and lectures over multiple markets, allowing attendees to customize a schedule that is most relevant to their training needs.

The NXP Technology Days in Detroit will focus on secure connected and automated vehicles, and will feature 120 hours of technical training sessions from NXP and their partners, as well as a Technology Expo, advanced product demonstrations, and “Meet the Experts” opportunities. Food and beverages will also be provided.

Click here https://getregisterednow.com/NXP/Event/Register/Register.asp?e=NXPTechDayDetroit2018&r=FTURE to register for NXP TECHNOLOGY DAYS in Detroit. For more information about NXP products and to order from a wide range of embedded connectivity solutions, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

