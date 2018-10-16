Entertainment

FESTIVE OFFER AT KIDZANIA

Comment(0)

Don’t let your kids week end in a usual dull and mundane way. KidZania a one stop adventure and indoor entertaining arena for kids has come up with an exclusive festive offer
for Thursday’s & Friday’s

Funtastic Friday
Buy 1 kid ticket & get 1 adult ticket FREE
Toddler Thursday
Buy 1 toddler ticket and get 1 adult ticket FREE

So, wait no more and make your Thursday’s & Friday’s more exciting and energetic with the special buy 1 kid ticket and get 1 adult ticket free offer and let your kids learn through most innovative role-plays.

Time: 10am Onwards
Book Now on: https://kidzaniaindia-tickets.com/delhincr/ticketing.aspx?utm_source=website&utm_medium=homepg&utm_campaign=book_now
Venue: KidZania Delhi Ncr, Entertainment City, Gate No. 11, Near TGIP Mall, Sec 38A, Noida

About KidZania India:
KidZania is a safe, unique, and interactive global indoor theme park that inspires, educates & empowers kids, helping them understand & manage their world better. KidZania was founded in Mexico City in 1997 by a young entrepreneur, Xavier Lopez, who dreamed of creating a place where kids could have fun while enjoying real-life experiences. The first edutainment centre was opened in 1999 in Mexico. As of today, KidZania is present in 24 cities across 19 countries. In India, KidZania is operational in Noida & Mumbai. http://delhincr.kidzania.com/en-in

Also Read
Entertainment

WEF 2018 : Women leaders who drive the global economy converge at Delhi to pledge for better, prosperous and safer world.

editor

New Delhi, In the fifth Women Economic Forum, COO of Daily Multimedia Limited, Fauzia Arshi was defined as a ‘leader of inspiration and most passionate person about women’s economic empowerment’ in Annual Edition WEF’ 18 (WORLD ECONOMIC FORUM) New Delhi, India on 26thl Aprill to  01st of May  2018 in presence of over 2000 women […]
Entertainment

Shabnam Asthana felicitated as the Times Power Woman 2018 – West Region, for Global PR

Shabnam Asthana felicitated as the Times Power Woman 2018 – West Region, for Global PR The Times Power Woman award 2018 – West India, initiated by Optimal Media Solutions from The Times of India Group was organized on 22nd August at The Sofitel Hotel Mumbai. The awards celebrated select women achievers for their invaluable contribution […]
Entertainment

Patricia Cardenas Speaks Out Against Violence, Encouraging Other Survivors to Find their Voice

editor

Abuse is a major problem in the United States where an estimated one in three women and one in four men have been physically abused by an intimate partner, according to the Center for Disease Control and Protection. San Antonio, TX, USA – May 12, 2018 — Patricia Cardenas is a survivor in every sense […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *