Lifestyle

Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa Launches The Revolutionary New Radio Frequency Micro-Needling Treatment In Boston

Comment(0)

Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa, offers patients a non-invasive alternative to a face and neck lift with Radio Frequency microneedling treatments. Using a Radio Freqiency device, a face and neck treatment together can take as little as 45 minutes. Because Radio frequency device applies energy below the surface of the skin, it can safely treat all skin types.
Radio Frequency Microneedling allows to control the treatment depth and energy levels, giving each patient a treatment that is customized to their individual needs. The treatment can treat a wide variety of skin concerns with results that show smoother, younger looking skin with little to no downtime.
Prior to treatment, a numbing cream is applied. The device we use for the treatment have very fine insulated needles to deliver energy to the skin. It is an innovative combination of radiofrequency and microneedling which stimulates the natural regrowth of collagen and elastin.
Cosmetic Laser Solutions Medspa strives to provide its treatments with the utmost quality in services in beauty enhancement and continues to boast the highest customer satisfaction rating in Boston area. For scheduling an appointment or for a free consultancy visit our website www.cosmeticlasersolutions.net.

Also Read
Lifestyle

CaratLane brings you an exclusive collection of Christmas Charms

editor

This Christmas, CaratLane brings you an exclusive collection of Christmas Charms that will ensure you feel the Christmas cheer all-year round. To make sure that the joy of Christmas stays close to your heart forever, CaratLane offers an exquisite selection of gemstone rings, earrings and pendants that will only grow more precious as the year […]
Lifestyle

Online Hotel Bookings – Booking Has Never Been Easier

Advancement in the field of internet has given birth to online hotel bookings which enables us to book hotels anywhere in the world right from the comfort of our homes. The past few years has seen immense growth in the field of hospitality. It has always been expensive to book hotels offline after reaching the […]
Lifestyle

How to get the perfect sterling silver necklace for your outfits?here have some tips

The sterling silver necklace(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/birthstone-necklace-c-9/) is great for complimenting business outfits. For formal wear, you can double up a 32″ silver necklace. Here are some more tips to figure out what’s the right length for a silver necklace you want to wear: For those with broader shoulders choose the longer silver necklaces. The shorter necklaces give […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *