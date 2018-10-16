Business

Automotive Drive Shafts Market is forecasted to reach $9 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024.

Comment(0)

Automotive Drive Shafts Market is forecasted to reach $9 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2016 to 2024. Automotive drive shafts are prepared from steel, aluminium, and carbon fibre. It reduces the overall weight of the vehicle with more speed and low fuel consumption, by transmitting power from the engine to the wheels.

Read –  https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-drive-shafts-market/request-sample

Furthermore, driving factors such as growth in automobile sector, stringent carbon emission regulations, and, rising concern about fuel efficiency are driving the global automotive drive shafts market. However, a high deviation of the material prices used in manufacturing of light weight drive shaft may hamper the growth of the market. Growing consumer awareness would provide growth opportunities for the market in coming years.

The key segments of the global automotive drive shafts market are vehicle type, shaft type, and position type. The market by vehicle type has been bifurcated into heavy commercial vehicles, passenger car, and light commercial vehicles. Shaft type segment includes flexible drive shaft, Hotchkiss drive shaft, and torque tube drive shaft. Front wheel drive shaft and rear wheel drive shaft are sub segments of position type.

Read –  https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-drive-shafts-market/toc

The global automotive drive shafts market by geography has been categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. The U.S., Mexico and Canada are covered under North America wherein Europe covers Germany, France, UK, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and others. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key market players of the market are Yamada Manufacturing, American Axle Manufacturing Inc., GKN PLC., Dana Incorporated, Neapco Holdings, LLC., Nexteer Automotive, The Timken Company, IFA Rotorion, Xuchang Yuangdong, Wilson drive shafts and among others

Read – https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com/report/automotive-drive-shafts-market/request-customization

Contact Us
Mr. Jack
Market Research Outlet
Tel: +91-800-757-7711
Email: sales@marketresearchoutlet.com
Email: help@marketresearchoutlet.com
Website: https://www.marketresearchoutlet.com

Also Read
Business

Hot Investment Opportunities in Asia-Pacific Food Service Equipment Market

According to Goldstein Research, Asia-Pacific food service equipment market is expected to reach USD 100 billion by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.81% over the forecast period, 2017-2025. The factors such as Growing consumers for dine-in or online deliveries, rising number of food service outlets and the continuous launch of advances […]
Business

Research Report Covers the Global Anticoagulant Market 2024

We have produced a new premium report Anticoagulant Market. The report covers the analysis of global as well as regional markets of Anticoagulant. The objective of the study is to identify market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the next six years. The report also deep […]
Business

Polyester Polyol Market 2017-2024 Outlook Research Report By Value Market Research

The Polyester Polyol Market Report offers a complete picture of industry trends and factors along with quantitative data based on historical data and from various sources. Apart from this, the report also provides the market outlook, growth, share, size, opportunity and forecast during 2018-2024. Further, the report focuses on competitive landscape including company profiles of […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *