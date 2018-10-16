Tech

A Recent Study Says That “3D Printing Materials Market” Will Make a Huge Impact by 2024

Axiom MRC Added an, “3D Printing Materials Market Report, By Material Type, Form, Application and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024”
3D printing technology has been in existence in some form for about 30 years, but the transformation occurring currently is increasing affordability of 3D printers and materials.

3D Printing Materials Market Analysis:

• The global 3D printing materials market has gained remarkable growth owing to increasing demand from sectors such as aerospace & defense, medical and automotive. Moreover, adoption of 3D printing technology in home printing coupled with increasing financial support from government are fuelling the market growth.
• 3D printing is a manufacturing process that deposits materials layer-by-layer to build a tangible product. It is claimed to have triggered a third industrial revolution because the technology presents new and expanding technical, economic and social impacts.
• The 3D printing materials report gives an overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
• The report helps to identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global 3D printing materials market.

3D Printing Materials Market Segmentation:

3D Printing Materials Market by Material Type:
• Polymers
• Metals
• Ceramics and
• Others (including wax and Lay wood).

3D Printing Materials Market by Form:
• Filament
• Powder and
• Liquid.

3D Printing Materials Market by Application:
• Industrial
• Aerospace & Defense
• Medical
• Automotive
• Electronics & Consumer Products and
• Others (fashion, art & sculpture, jewelry, food, and architecture.)

3D Printing Materials Market Based on Geography:
• North America,
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America, and
• Middle East & Africa.

3D Printing Materials Market Based on Key Players:

3D Systems Group, ABB Group, Arcam AB, Arkema S.A., CRP Group, Envisiontec GmbH, LPW Technology Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., Stratasys Ltd. Among others.

