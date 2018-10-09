Business

TransWISH Indonesia successfully Conduct Leadership Training for Supervisor for Futaba

TransWISH Indonesia announces another successful In house Training at its client premises. This time the event held Cikarang for Futaba Industrial Indonesia. The training itself conducted from Oct 3 – 4th 2018. This training is titled Leadership and Building Relationship for Supervisor.

This training and competence certification is followed by 22 (Twenty Two) participants from various departments. The event held at Company’s Learning Centre in Cikarang, West Java.

This training is lead by one of TransWISH Indonesia’s Master level trainer Mr. Bambang Setiawan. CO trainer for this program is Mr. Hardi Lumelle.

Futaba’s management represented by Mr. Iwan Priyatna, HR Supervisor at Futaba. Mr. Iwan also opens and closes the training. With this training, the company hopes that their leader would be a better leader. Another difference from what the service is that This training will employ Futaba’s K4 leadership form after training to ensure the training impact is applied in day to day activities.
Training materials in this event include
DEFINITION OF LEADERSHIP
• Understand the meaning of leader
• Supervisory functions
• Main role of Supervisor
• Types of Leadership
SELF CONFIDENCE
• Maintain and maintain self-confidence & work team
• Things that affect confidence
• How to revive confidence
• Building a positive mental and personality at work
PERSONAL SKILL & RELATIONSHIP
• Basic Planning and Basic Organizing
• Time Management
• Effective supervisor competence
• Trust & Empathy Management
• A leader’s firmness and confidence
INTERPERSONAL SKILL
• Effective Negotiation
• Effective delegation
• Building solidity & totality in work relationships and work processes
• Build relationships & lead the team
• Building Relationship
COMMUNICATION SKILL
• Presentation Skill
• Effective Meeting Management

Full stories and training photo documentation can be found here:
http://transwishindonesia.com/?p=1636

Best participants for this training is Mr. Usep Sujana from Body Weld Department. We can see what he said about this training here

For more information, please contact TransWISH Indonesia Business Development at:

TransWISH Indonesia
Wisma Pede 3rd Floor Suite B301
Jl. MT Haryono Kav 17
Jakarta
P. +62 21 8311 905/907
F. +62 21 831 2847
E-mail: info@TranswishIndonesia.com
URL: www.TranswishIndonesia.com

