Mosquito Repellent Market : Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook to 2024

Our latest research report entitled Mosquito Repellent Market (by product type (spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer and other products) and channels of distribution (large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Mosquito Repellent. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Mosquito Repellent cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Mosquito Repellent growth factors.

The forecast Mosquito Repellent Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Mosquito Repellent on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global mosquito repellent market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Mosquito repellents are those substance, which repel mosquito but do not kill them. A mosquito repellent is a substance applied on skin, clothing, or other surfaces which discourages mosquito from landing or climbing on that surface. Sometime mosquito repellent might kill at a massive dose without reprieve, but most simply discourage them and send them flying or crawling away.

Global mosquito repellent market is showing a positive trend of development around the globe. There are many factors which are showing a positive outlook of market for medium and long term. Mosquito repellent market is growing rapidly due to rise in incidence of mosquito-borne diseases as chikungunya, dengue, filariasis, or yellow fever, resistance of mosquito populations to pyrethroids, and global warming, which facilitates breeding of mosquitoes. Other factors that drive the market are rising health awareness among people, affordable cost of repellents, and its easily availability around consumers. However, application of low-cost but toxic chemicals in manufacturing of mosquito repellent, such as DEET, in various mosquito repellent products cause ill effects on human health, and numerous health related clauses for mosquito repellents by many governments are likely to obstruct the growth of this market for medium term. There is sea of opportunities for mosquito repellent market due to changing consumer choice of mosquito repellents product, growing preference for natural herbal mosquito repellent and electronic mosquito repellent raising awareness about ingredients used in mosquito repellent products and their side effects on human health, rising demand for organic repellents, which would be ecofriendly, and virtually no harmful for human health, and increasing penetration in untapped markets of rural regions.

On the basis of region, the Global mosquito repellent market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia-Pacific dominates the global mosquito repellent market, due to high awareness about mosquito-borne diseases, government and non-government supported programs to minimize the mosquito borne disease etc. Also, Latin America region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018-2024 due to huge demand of mosquito repellents.

Segment Covered

The report on global mosquito repellent market covers segments such as, product type and channels of distribution. On the basis of product type the global mosquito repellent market is categorized into spray, coil, cream & oil, mat, vaporizer and other products. On the basis of channels of distribution the global mosquito repellent market is categorized into large retail stores, small retail stores, specialty stores and online.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global mosquito repellent market such as, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, SC JOHNSON & SON, INC., Spectrum Brand Holdings Inc., Dabur International, Enesis Group, Jyothi Laboratories, Coghlans Ltd., Quantum Health and PIC Corporation.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global mosquito repellent market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of mosquito repellent market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the mosquito repellent market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the mosquito repellent market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

