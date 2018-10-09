Tech

IX Reach announces AsiaPac network services upgrade

Manchester, United Kingdom – 9th October 2018: IX Reach, the leading global provider of carrier services and connectivity solutions, has further improved its AsiaPac connectivity by upgrading its Hong Kong network infrastructure enabling the carrier to provide its own in-region IP BGP Transit services.

Whilst IX Reach has been providing SDN cloud connectivity, IX remote peering and high-speed point-to-point/multipoint ethernet services in AsiaPac since its expansion to the region in 2013, this new deployment will allow IX Reach to offer its own IP BGP Transit to customers wishing to connect further into Asia from data centres and peering exchanges in Hong Kong and Singapore. Further demonstrating IX Reach’s global ambitions increasing investment in its network infrastructure and services.

This constant investment by IX Reach in its core infrastructure shows its dedication to meeting the global challenges of increased data use driven by the growth of video streaming, content delivery, IoT, big data and AI technology.

“Broadening our portfolio of services in Asia is not only an exciting move for IX Reach but it proves how committed we are to keep investing in our network for our customer’s benefit,” said Simon Vye, CEO at IX Reach. “Connecting to a single port in our Hong Kong and Singapore facilities now enables our customers full access to all our SDN, IX peering and transport connectivity services from our all 170+ network PoPs worldwide.”

