Global Industrial Centrifuges Market Share, Industry Trends, Regional Analysis, Growth Factors & Competitive Analysis by Players

An industrial centrifuge is a machine used for fluid/particle separation. Centrifuges rely on the use of centrifugal force, generating several hundreds or thousands of times earth’s gravity. Industrial centrifuges are used for separating solids from liquids, liquid-liquid separation, and liquid-liquid-solid separation.

On the basis of type, the filtering centrifuges segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as their efficiency in continuous operations and processing feed slurries with high solid concentration coupled with their increasing application in the chemicals, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, and food processing industry are expected to drive the market for filtering centrifuges.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the industrial centrifuges market, followed by Europe. The high demand for crude oil, a large number of shale oil and gas drilling activities, government initiatives to manage wastewater, flourishing food processing industry, technological advancements, and government support for the development of innovative centrifugation systems are the key factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Industrial Centrifuges will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Industrial Centrifuges market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Industrial Centrifuges Market Segmentation by product type:

Sedimentation Centrifuges

Filtering Centrifuges

Industrial Centrifuges Market Segmentation by application:

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverages Industry

Metal Processing Industry

Mining Industry

Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Industries

Power Industry

Others

This report also splits the Industrial Centrifuges market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Andritz

Alfa Laval

GEA Group

Thomas Broadbent

Flsmidth

Schlumberger

Flottweg

Hiller Separation

Ferrum

TEMA Systems

Heinkel Drying and Separation

Pieralisi

SPX Flow

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha

Haus Centrifuge Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Industrial Centrifuges consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Industrial Centrifuges market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Industrial Centrifuges manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Industrial Centrifuges with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Industrial Centrifuges submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Four: Industrial Centrifuges by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Industrial Centrifuges Market Forecast

Chapter Twelve: Key Players Analysis

Chapter Thirteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

