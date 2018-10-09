Global Identity and Access Management to reach a market size of $16.4 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Identity and Access Management market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Identity and Access Management is expected to attain a market size of $16.4 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period.

Affordability of resources and high economies of scale has allowed large enterprises to leverage the benefits of IAM solutions. Substantially large workforce enables organizations to identify experts in different areas of IAM security and helps in better management of privacy levels and data.

The Provisioning market dominated the Global Identity and Access Management Market by Component in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; thereby, achieving a market value of $4,108.4 million by 2022. The Audit, Compliance, and Governance market is expected to witness a CAGR of 14.2% during (2016 – 2022).

North America would be the leading region for the identity and access management market. The changing needs of the workforce, adoption of cloud applications, BYOD, and mobile practices along with meeting the stringent regulations are driving the organizations in North America to adopt IAM solutions. Europe and Asia-Pacific successively are the leading regions in terms of market size for identity and access management.

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Identity and Access Management have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Computer Science Corporation, CA, Inc., Okta, Inc., NetIQ Corporation and Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

Full report: https://kbvresearch.com/global-identity-and-access-management-market/

Research Scope

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Component Type

Provisioning

Directory Services

Storage

Meta Directories

Virtual Directories

Single Sign-On

Enterprise

Web and Federated

Advanced Authentication

Password Management

Self Service Password Reset

Password Management for Privileged Users

Audit, Compliance, and Governance

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Vertical

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Retail

Public Utilities

Energy

Education

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Others

Global Identity and Access Management Market By Geography

North America Identity & Access Management Market

US. Identity & Access Management Market

Canada Identity & Access Management Market

Mexico Identity & Access Management Market

Rest of North America Identity & Access Management Market

Europe Identity & Access Management Market

Germany Identity & Access Management Market

UK. Identity & Access Management Market

France Identity & Access Management Market

Russia Identity & Access Management Market

Spain Identity & Access Management Market

Italy Identity & Access Management Market

Rest of Europe Identity & Access Management Market

Asia-Pacific Identity & Access Management Market

China Identity & Access Management Market

Japan Identity & Access Management Market

India Identity & Access Management Market

South Korea Identity & Access Management Market

Singapore Identity & Access Management Market

Malaysia Identity & Access Management Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Identity & Access Management Market

LAMEA Identity & Access Management Market

Brazil Identity & Access Management Market

Argentina Identity & Access Management Market

UAE Identity & Access Management Market

Saudi Arabia Identity & Access Management Market

South Africa Identity & Access Management Market

Nigeria Identity & Access Management Market

Rest of LAMEA Identity & Access Management Market

Companies Profiled

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Computer Science Corporation

Oracle Corporation

CA, Inc.

Okta, Inc.

NetIQ Corporation

Sailpoint Technologies, Inc.

