ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT (ECM) Market Specifications, Analysis Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Highlights

On the basis of regional analysis the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. North America region is generating highest market share in the enterprise content management market owing to better network infrastructure, digitization and higher technology implementation. Digitization in North America is mainly due to the invention of advanced technology and economies benefitting from it. North America region is leading due to presence of major players from the region in the enterprise content management market. The implementation of enterprise content management solution by both small and medium enterprises is increasing rapidly, especially one into retail sector. The enterprise content management is gaining demand as organization seek to improve their business growth by shifting from on-premise to cloud based. The initial low cost, saving amount spent on infrastructure, automatic software upgrading and seamless integration is driving the market of cloud based enterprise content management market.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Enterprise Content Management Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

The Enterprise Content Management Market is expected to grow at approximately USD 80 Billion by 2023, at 17% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023

Enterprise Content Management Market Segmentation

The Enterprise Content Management Market has been segmented on the basis of solution, deployment, organization size and vertical. The cloud based enterprise content management solution provides search filters in terms of website traffic, most popular site and measure campaign performance. The study indicates that growing demand of digitally stored data and cloud computing is driving the on-premise deployment service.

The prominent players in the enterprise content management market are- Dell EMC Corporation (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Opentext Corporation (Canada), Oracle Corporation (U.S.), Alfresco Software (U.K.), Hyland Software Inc. (U.S.), Lexmark International, Inc. (U.S.), Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (India), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), among others.

Key Players:

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of enterprise content management market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading player in the content analytics market owing to presence of major market players in the region. The increase in utilization of enterprise content management software is various industrial vertical that includes retail, BFSI, IT & telecommunication and retail is boosting the market in the region. Asia-Pacific region is expected to have fastest growth in the market due to digitization and increasing IT infrastructure is fueling the market in the region.

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• IT Solution Providers

LIST OF TABLES

TABLE 1 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY COMPONENT

TABLE 2 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT

TABLE 3 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

TABLE 4 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT T MARKET, BY VERTICAL

TABLE 5 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

Continued…..

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 RESEARCH TYPE

FIGURE 2 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY COMPONENT (%)

FIGURE 3 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY DEPLOYMENT (%)

FIGURE 4 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE (%)

FIGURE 5 ENTERPRISE CONTENT MANAGEMENT MARKET: BY VERTICAL (%)

Continued……

