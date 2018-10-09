Business

Egg Ingredients Market Latest Trends and Future Growth Study by 2024

Egg protein contain unique biological activities. Hyper-immunized hens can give a suitable and economic source of particular immunoglobulin in their yolks that have been found to be effective in preventing many bacteria and viruses infections.

Eggs are very healthy to maintain effective health some of the research proves that, by adding eggs in breakfast meal can make you feel full and energetic and also helps to reduce calorie intake for the day. By eating eggs in morning reduce ghrelin (a hormone that contributes to hunger, due to which person feel satisfied and eat less). An average egg contain 70 calories and Egg white has a biological value of 100 which means that all the nitrogen from eggs can be used by the body.

Proteins are basically building blocks of body tissue, and are also known as polymers of amino acids which are combined together by peptide bonds and act as a fuel for human body. Protein plays a significant part in living entities by contributing in every process within cells. Protein ingredients are broadly used for health and wellness, food and beverages, snacks and etc.

Egg proteins are is a source of biologically active peptides and contain high nutritional value and have unique biological activities with a suitable balance of essential amino acids which are necessary for building muscles and for repairing cells and tissues in the body. Egg white and egg yolk contains more than 90 % of protein and the remaining parts like egg shell and egg shell membranes contain other remaining amount of protein.

Egg Ingredients Market: Drivers and Restraints

The factors driving the egg ingredients market are high nutritional value of egg protein, increasing focus towards preventive care consumers are rapidly shifting towards consumption of dietary supplements, which include animal protein.

Demand and preference for egg ingredients is increasing, owing to rising awareness regarding health benefits offered by natural ingredients, as well as concerns regarding source of ingredient and quality. Increasing concern regarding side effects of chemicals and synthetic additives used in food and beverages is fuelling demand for natural alternatives like egg ingredients in the market, increasing demand of body building supplements in the market also fuel the growth of egg ingredients/protein market globally.

Increasing incidence of health issues such as obesity, diabetes and blood pressure, consumers are more inclined towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle, for instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, from 2009 to 2010, around 50% of adults in the U.S. consume dietary supplements. Various gyms, diet centers and fitness centers promote consumption of healthy food, dietary supplements, energy drinks and bars, and other health products, which is further influencing and driving demand for dietary supplements. However, availability of various alternatives for egg ingredients in the market like plant proteins such as soy protein, pea protein, and etc. acting as a major barrier for egg ingredients/protein market.

Egg Ingredients Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global egg ingredients market rapidly growing with growing demand in dairy products and dietary supplements. Global egg ingredients market can be divided by major regions which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

