Lifestyle

Booking hacks to score the cheapest hotels

Comment(0)

If you are in a business where you need to travel frequently or have to book hotels for someone, you would know how tedious hotel bookings can turn out to be. It takes your considerable amount of time to search for the best possible hotel and then you have to compare the prices on various hotel booking portals. Unless you are registered with a corporate travel portal, it gets even more difficult to find a hotel that fits the bill for the particular needs of a business traveller. Here are some tips and hacks that can help you bag the cheapest hotel. EVERY.SINGLE. TIME.

Have a focussed research

Start with looking for hotels at your chosen destination and get an idea of hotel options in the zone, but refrain from depending entirely on them. Check the desired hotel for required amenities like free breakfast or Wi-Fi. You can also register on a website like www.roomsXpert.com where you can search for a hotel , compare it on various websites and book with the best available price. The website literally guarantees best possible price every time you book with them.

Negotiate your rate

If you are used to book the hotel from same website every time, then you must get creative. Select a top few choices of hotels and look out for best price across various portals.

Check out last-minute deals

Many websites take out last minute deals for hotels that have rooms vacant for certain days. The idea is that it is better to sell the room at a lesser margin than to let it go unsold.

Think outside the box

Hotels are not the only accommodation option you have, you can choose to live in an apartment, Bnb, hostels or Home Away. These can turn out to be some pretty great options for budget travellers.

Source:https://www.prlog.org/12733833-booking-hacks-to-score-the-cheapest-hotels.html

Also Read
Lifestyle

Top Budget-Friendly Holiday Destinations in Asia

editor

In rare cases, it may be possible that you could get the golden opportunity to choose your corporate travel destination. How to make the most of it without exceeding the budget? While you can cut some expenses by booking from reliable B2B Hotel Booking Website and B2B travel website,like Roomsxpert, do not restrict yourself in […]
Lifestyle

Global Gadgets offers a Smokestop filter free with Blueair 650e Air purifier

Now you can enjoy clean indoor air for a longer period of time with this popular Air Purifier Today: Global Gadgets top electronics gadgets store in Delhi is offering the Sweden manufactured air purifier by Blueair to its esteemed customers. Customers now will get a Smokestop filter worth INR 17,000/- free with every purchase. It […]
Lifestyle

Mumbai hosts an art exhibition on Timeless Memories

Mumbai 30th May 2018: In a brief yet significant ceremony in the presence of several art connoisseurs and many others at the Artist’s Centre Kalaghoda, Mr. Bernhard Steinruecke, Director General Indo German Chamber of Commerce, inaugurated water colour artist Mrs. Anitha Sunil Kumar’s exhibition under the theme “Timeless Memories”. The exhibition has on display 23 […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *