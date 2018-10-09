Biostimulants Market Expected to Reach USD 3,040.3 million by 2022

In its latest publication Meticulous Research, states that global biostimulants market will reach USD 3,040.3 million in 2022 with a CAGR of 12.7% from 2017. One of the prime factors for this growth is the increasing awareness of Biostimulants market regarding environmental safety and how it can easily achieved by Biostimulants and grows Biostimulants market.

The use of toxic pesticides and fertilizers to manage pest problems and stimulate growth of the crops has become a common practice around the world. However, increasing use of chemical agriculture input has been a matter of debate for a long time for its proven adverse effect on the plant, soil quality, animals, and human beings.

Agricultural chemicals have been linked to a wide range of human health hazards, ranging from short-term impacts such as headaches and nausea to chronic impacts like cancer, reproductive harm, and endocrine disruption. It is believed that more than 2 million people are under direct health threat from agricultural chemicals while more than a billion people are exposed to the foods that have some level of chemical residual. The application of biostimulants market has been increase significantly on row crops and fruits and vegetables.

Growing awareness about environmental safety with the use of biostimulants has further led the growth of biostimulants market globally. For instance, a recent study conducted by researchers at the Public Health Institute, the California Department of Health Services, and the UC Berkeley School of Public Health found a six-fold increase in risk factor for Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) for children of women who were exposed to organochlorine pesticides. Apart from these impacts on human, agricultural chemicals do cause significant damage to the environment .So the awareness of Biostimulants market use to prevent environment through biostimulants.

There have been many cases around the world that fresh water being used for agriculture getting polluted with the harmful chemical inputs, causing serious damages to the fauna and flora of the fresh water. Many environmental friendly organizations such as Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have been opposing the use of agricultural chemicals and support the use of biological with the help of Bio stimulants. All these factors have positive effect on the growth of the Global Biostimulants Market.

Biological are always safer and easier on the environment than chemical products. Biostimulants markets are often formulated to increase the crop yield, tolerance to the abiotic stresses of crops. Biostimulants are formulated with natural organisms or products; therefore poses less threat to the insects, birds, and anything else that come in contact with them. Moreover, Biostimulants decomposes quickly and does not negatively impact surface water and ground water. Acid based biostimulants dominated the global biostimulants market, owing to their wide range of benefits to the plant.

Global Biostimulants Market, By Crop Type, 2017- 2022

Geographically, the global biostimulants market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe holds the major share in the global biostimulants market. Asia-Pacific region possesses lucrative growth potential for the biostimulants market

The growers are becoming aware of the hazards due to agricultural chemicals as well as safety with use of biological such as biostimulants on environment, and as a result, they have increasingly started adopting biostimulants and grow Biostimulants market. Hence, increasing environmental and public health hazards due to agricultural chemicals and growing awareness about the environmental safety with the use of biostimulants, fueling the growth of biostimulants market across the globe.

