Business

Alphathum – By The Bhutani Group, Your Office Space Solution

Comment(0)

New Delhi, October 9, 2018
It has become difficult to find a proper space at an affordable price in and around Delhi. Due to space crunch and rising costs, many are shifting their offices to Noida to work in style having all the modern amenities. It is Alphatham Bhutani 2 that is offering some of the best office spaces starting from 200 square feet at an affordable price. Keeping in mind the modern day work culture the Bhutani Alphathum Noida is providing hi-speed Wi-Fi connections, strict security services with the latest CCTV surveillance system, and intercom to communicate in-house.
Tiredness & stress would be the thing of past owning your office space at the Alphathum Bhutani that is coming up in Sector 90, Noida as you will have ample opportunity to burst your stress in the blue waters of the swimming pool or flexing your muscles at state of the art, modern gymnasium. You get all these only at a price of INR 6250/- per square feet. If you want to enjoy the serenity to relax your mind, the yoga center will be your perfect choice to step in. The lush green area around the towers, the wide driveway, and the dedicated parking space are some of the added advantages to stay relaxed in spite of your busy schedule in your office. The towers are being built keeping in mind to take full advantage of the essential elements of nature. Not far from the metro station this is going to be a buzz in the area, and one can get quick returns of their investments.

Media Contact

Web : www.alphaathumbhutani.com
E-mail : alphathumbhutanii@gmail.com
Call@ : +91-9015-154-154

Also Read
Business

Heavy Construction Firm Announces New Services on Website

editor

Annandale, Virginia (webnewswire) November 7, 2017 – Dirt Connections has recently expanded their website in order to let visitors know more about the wide range of heavy construction services the company offers. Dirt Connections is a Virginia based company that provides residential remodeling, commercial construction, heavy construction, dirt delivery and property manager services. On the […]
Business

Titanium Alloy Market Report

Titanium Alloy Market Report by Product Type (Ti-6Al-4V, Ti-6Al-2Sn-4Zr-6Mo ) by Application /End User (Aerospace Applications, Chemical Industrial Production Plants, Biomedical Applications, Commercial Applications ) by Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends, and Forecast 2018–2026. This report studies the Titanium Alloy Market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, […]
Business

USA Beer Ratings Announces 2018 Winners

38 Medals Awarded to Beers From All Over the World San Francisco, California. September 5, 2018 – Beverage Trade Network today announced the results of the 2018 USA Beer Ratings competition. Overall, the panel of judges in San Francisco recognized 38 medal winners in a broad variety of categories, including Beer of the Year, Brewery […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *