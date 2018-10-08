Business

What Is a Natural Chocolate Chip Cookie?

Since chocolate chip cookies are America’s cookies, we believe that they should be natural and taste original. Ever since corporations entered the business of manufacturing chocolate chip cookies, large corporations that have been destroying the originality of chocolate chip cookies by morphing them into tasteless masses of over-sweetened dough by using inferior quality of chocolate, synthesized oils, and unhealthy sweeteners. This is why Bart’s Bakery was originally created to offer original and natural chocolate chip cookies that America deserves.
Bart’s Bakery is known for baking the world’s chocolate chip cookies. The reason why we call our cookies “world’s best chocolate chip cookies” is because our cookies are virtually, home-baked. Our basic ingredients for chocolate chip cookies include fresh butter, hand-cracked eggs, Madagascar vanilla, and imported Belgian chocolate. We do not add artificial sweeteners to our cookies to make them sweeter.
Bart’s Bakery does not warehouse their cookies. The baking process only begins for you after receiving new orders. After baking our cookies, we have to preserve them. We use our proprietary cookie preserving method called the Space-Age technology that allows our cookies to taste fresh as the day they were baked. Originally, the Space-Age technology was developed for the U.S. space program. The Space-Age technology allows our chocolate chip cookies to retain their freshness and prevents us from using synthesized oils, preservatives or chemicals.
We make our cookies bite-size and do not promote tricking our customers with bigger cookie sizes. Our cookies are bite-size, natural, and delicious. Another interesting fact about our chocolate chip cookies is that they are gluten-free. We develop and blend our dough for this very reason.
It’s not just the chocolate chip cookies that we deliver. On our website, you can find many other varieties of cookies ranging from peanut butter cookies to oatmeal chocolate chip cookies. We develop our own proprietary recipes, source superior ingredients and bake every single cookie in-house.
If you are looking for all natural chocolate chip cookies, visit our website at https://bartsbakery.com/. We offer a wide variety of tastier and crunchier chocolate chip cookies making you want to come back for more.

