USB Charger Market : Size, Growth, Industry Share, Scope, Analysis And Forecast Report By 2025

08 October 2018: The USB Charger market was valued at Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for USB Charger.

This report presents the worldwide USB Charger market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

  • AT&T Inc.
  • Baccus Global LLC
  • Bello Digital
  • Cyber Power Systems, Inc.
  • DB Power Limited
  • Eaton Corporation Plc.
  • E-Filliate
  • Goal Zero
  • Honeycomb
  • IKEA Systems B.V.
  • Insignia
  • Just Wireless
  • Kaijet Technology International (J5 Create)
  • Klein Electronics (Sharp Brand)
  • MIZCO International Inc., (Tough Tested)
  • Monster Products
  • MyCharge
  • Native Union
  • NCC Corp.
  • Petra Industries, LLC
  • Prime Wire & Cable, Inc.
  • Qmadix
  • S2DIO, LLC
  • SDI Technologies
  • Sprint Corporation
  • The Douglas Stewart Co.
  • T-Mobile

USB Charger Breakdown Data by Type

By Charger Type

  • Wall Chargers
  • Portable Power Bank/Docking System/Alarm Clock
  • Car Charger

By Port

  • One
  • Two
  • Three
  • Four

USB Charger Breakdown Data by Application

  • Home Use
  • Car Use
  • Others

USB Charger Production by Region

  • United States
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Other Regions

USB Charger Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Thailand
  • Vietnam
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • GCC Countries
  • Turkey
  • Egypt
  • South Africa

 

 

