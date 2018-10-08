Protein Ingredients Market Revenue, Opportunity, Segment and Key Trends 2018-2024

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Protein Ingredients Market over the period of 2018 to 2024. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Protein Ingredients Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new B1Cable Television Networksopportunities in the Global markets of Protein Ingredients.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Protein Ingredients Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Protein Ingredients Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Hilmar Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc, Nestle SA, Koyo Merchantile Co ltd, Unilever, Hostess Brands Inc and PepsiCo Inc. According to report the global protein ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.60% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Protein ingredients are molecules that are made from one or more chains of amino acids in a specific order. Protein ingredients are consumed to keep up the level of proteins in a human body and they are the best source to keep the body fit. Protein ingredients are necessary for regulation, structure and function of body tissues, body cells and various organs. Protein as a part of all procedures happening with in cells endorsed as health and wellness ingredients that helps consumers for maintaining better lifestyle through all the stages of life. As human body is unable to produce vital amino acids that are essential for healing cells they are derived from different sources such as plants and animals. Animals proteins can be derived from fish, milk, meat, eggs and other sources while, plant protein are derived from wheat, rice, pea, and canola. These protein ingredients can be used in various food products such as bakery, beverages, and so on to increase the protein level in the food products. Rich protein diets, combined with low-carbohydrates, are gaining energy as they help to successfully fight against diabetes and obesity.

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mainly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of protein ingredient market. Further, rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods and for foods enhanced with protein ingredients and increasing application of protein ingredients in food and beverage products is also fostering growth of this market in the near future. In addition to this, a rush in health-related issues among consumers has directed them to choose for functional foods that contain the right amount of proteins and other energetic nutrients and this is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

Increasing trend among the fitness-oriented consumers and role of protein-rich foods for building muscle and weight management are further motivating the growth of this market. Besides, growing demand for protein ingredients in different divisions such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are inspiring the consumers and demographic changes such as increasing income levels, growth in aged population, and growing urbanization have augmented the demand for protein ingredients worldwide. On the flip side, the growing concerns over the harmful effects of gelatin and the relatively lower consumption of plant proteins may limit the growth of this market over upcoming years.

Among the geographies, North America is the largest growing region for the protein ingredient market followed by Asia Pacific, while Europe region is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region for protein ingredient market is due to growing consumption of snacks; energy bars; and cold cereals as this product have high amount protein ingredients, and growing consumers demand for low saturated fat and cholesterol free beverages are boosting the growth of this market. Further, growing health awareness regarding the positive effect of protein consumption on health is expected to drive this regional market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region, factors responsible for the growth of this market is due to growing aged population and continually changing climate conditions in countries like India, China, and Australia have upraised concerns for skin problems and these are anticipated to fuel personal care products demand that has resulted in enhancing the overall industrial growth over upcoming years. Upsurge in healthcare and cosmetics industries in India, Japan, and China combined with the low manufacturing cost as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is likely to drive the growth of protein ingredient market in this region

Segment Covered

The report on global protein ingredients market covers segments such as, source and application. On the basis of source the global protein ingredients market is categorized into animal source and plant source. On the basis of application the global protein ingredients market is categorized into food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, infant formulations animal feed and pharmaceuticals.

Geographic Coverage

The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region.

The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global protein ingredients market such as, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Protein Corporation, Fonterra Co-Operative Group Ltd, Hilmar Ingredients, Axiom Foods Inc, Nestle SA, Koyo Merchantile Co ltd, Unilever, Hostess Brands Inc and PepsiCo Inc.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global protein ingredients market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of protein ingredients market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the protein ingredients market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the protein ingredients market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

