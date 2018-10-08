Uncategorized

Pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive at the Diageo India and DLF Foundation event

Comment(0)

Diageo India and DLF Foundation bring to you a fun-filled evening for the cause of road safety and to promote responsible driving this festive season. The show will have live performances from stand-up comedian, Manish Tyagi and singer (we need to write exactly what this guy does), Stanley Live. Come spend an enjoyable evening with a few laughs and musical notes and pledge to #NeverDrinkAndDrive.

Date: Tuesday, October 9th, 2018
Time: 7PM onwards
Venue: DLF CyberHub Amphitheatre
Registration: Free, Open to all

Also Read
Uncategorized

Global Oilfield Chemicals Market to Reach around US$ 57 Bn by 2026

Oilfield chemicals are specialty chemicals employed to enhance certain properties and functionalities of oil wells or reservoirs. Several services performed on oilfields rely on specialty fluids and additives. Oilfield chemicals play a vital role in the life cycle of an oil well. They are used in upstream, midstream and downstream operations of the oil industry. […]
Uncategorized

Mowing Accounts Stands as The Most Dependable Lawn Care Contractors in Houston, Texas

Houston, TX (October 05, 2018) – A professional service that is agile in the work is something most people love to hire. For those looking for lawn care contractors in Houston, they can get such a service from Mowing Accounts. This company provides lawn care and yard maintenance services to all types of properties. Mowing […]
Uncategorized

Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Education Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

“Growing alliance among vendors and institutions enhance the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in education market.” According to the OMR analysis, the global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market is expected to grow at a significant rate during forecast period 2018-2023. The global artificial intelligence (AI) in education market has witnessed a significant growth due […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *