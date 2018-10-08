Business

Memorialize Your Loved One with the Engraved Recycled Plastic Bench

Comment(0)

Memorial benches come in all different shapes, sizes and materials and are a great way to honor your loved ones who has passed away. While there are multiple ways to memorialize your loved one, people have recently drifted toward memorial benches. In this article we shall be talking about one of our popular memorial benches is the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque.
The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque flatters a design that is classic and attractive. This is a perfect bench to memorialize your loved one and at the same time give something back to the environment. While being an attractive bench, the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque is also made of practically maintenance free materials. You can also order a laminate or bronze plaque for $110.
The Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque comes in three different sizes of four feet, six feet and eight feet. The bench also comes in three different base colors, black, brown and green and seven different top colors, black, brown, cedar, gray, green, sand, and weathered.
You can also choose either a laminate or bronze plaque.
Here are some of the features of the Park Classic Recycled Plastic Bench w/Plaque:
1. The bench is available for $549 for the 4 ft variant, +$30 for 6ft, and +$70 for 8ft variant
2. The seat measures about 14 ¾” in width and 17 ¾” in height
3. The bench is practically maintenance free
4. The plaque comes in bronze or laminate
If you are looking for recycled plastic memorial bench that can honor your deceased loved one, visit our website at https://www.memorialbenches.com/. We offer beautiful and lasting benches that are sure to memorialize your loved ones life.

Also Read
Business

Goedkope Balenciaga dames Sneakers

Orthopedisch chique is een uitdrukking die misschien nooit is ontstaan ​​zonder de dageraad van de Goedkope Balenciaga dames Sneakers Triple S. Hoewel er al sinds de komst van Phoebe Philo naar Birkenstocks op Céline in 2013 een modetrend gaande is, was niemand klaar voor de iconoclastische waterval van lelijke, praktische en ontegenzeggelijk comfortabele papa-sneakers die […]
Business

Medical Grade Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market Analytical Overview by 2024

Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) is a type of thermoplastic polyethylene. It is also called high modulus polyethylene or high performance polyethylene. The polyolefin has a very long polymer chain of 100,000 to 250,000 ethylene monomer units per polyethylene molecule. As the name states, molecular weight of the polymer ranges between 3.5 million to 7.5 […]
Business

Global Zirconia Ceramic Bearing Ball Market Types, Application, Trends, Status and Analysis Research Report 2018-2025

The market insights strategic on Global Zirconia Ceramic Bearing Ball Market report covers the leading competitors and analysis of the key factors influencing the market including the drivers, restraints, challenges, threats, and the potential growth opportunities.It begins with definition, segmentation/classification and further sheds light on Zirconia Ceramic Bearing Ball industry chain analysis, executive summary, value […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *