Tech

Logopak labelling experts present solutions for even the smallest breweries at the BrauBeviale trade fair

Comment(0)

At BrauBeviale 2018, Logopak ( https://www.logopak.com ) will be demonstrating labelling solutions at Stand 119 in Hall 4, which will enable both large beverage producers and small microbreweries to significantly optimise their production processes. Logopak’s proven solutions for the beverage and brewing industry are based on 30 years of experience. Many Logopak machines have been in operation for 20 years and more – for both large and small breweries and beverage producers.

At BrauBeviale, Logopak’s labelling experts will be demonstrating a ground-breaking system for ecological package labelling, with which considerable savings potentials can be realised thanks to linerless labels. Visitors will also gain insight into Logopak’s superior high-speed solutions and a special shrink pack labelling system. High-speed labelling is of particular interest to large beverage producers. This is the fastest form of labelling offered by Logopak to large beverage manufacturers.
In addition to the proven system for barrel labelling, breweries are particularly interested in the typical solutions for craft and small breweries. Taking the Danish microbrewery Skagen Bryghus as an example, Logopak presents the perfect labelling solution for small and medium-sized breweries at BrauBeviale: The Logopak LSC 100 offers a compact solution for labelling on the cap and around the side.

In the beverage industry, the traceability of goods is one of the most important aspects of quality assurance. Logopak (https://www.logopak.de) has therefore developed product solutions especially for the beverage industry that meet all the requirements of EU Regulation 178/2002. The Logopak systems are optionally available with a machine housing and stainless steel racks for increased splash water protection.

Visit one of the leading manufacturers of logistically integrated labelling systems, labelling software, as well as barcode and industrial printers at Stand 119 in Hall 4, and learn more about bespoke brewery and beverage solutions at the interface between production and logistics.

Also Read
Tech

Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) Market Global Industry Trends, Share, Size and 2025 Future Report

Solid Vinyl Tile   Global Solid Vinyl Tile (SVT) market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size […]
Tech

Voice Evacuation Systems Market 2018: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, and Forecast – 2023

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Voice Evacuation Systems Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth. Report Summary Voice Evacuation Systems-Global Market Status and Trend Report 2013-2023 offers a comprehensive analysis on Voice Evacuation Systems industry, standing on the readers’ […]
Tech

Organic Electronics Market Production Value, Gross Margin Analysis, Sales, Demand, and Global Research Report 2022

Global Organic Electronics Market – Segments For report convenience the Global Organic Electronics Market is segmented in to 3 dynamics. Segmentation by Materials: conductors, dielectric, luminescent, and electrochromic materials among others. Segmentation by Components: active components (transistors, diodes, sensors) and passive components (traces, antenna, resistors, and capacitors) among others. Segmentation by Application: photovoltaic cells, OLED […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *