Sports

Great Sports Infra successfully installs world class synthetic turf at Md. Shahid Astro Turf Hockey stadium

Comment(0)

Great Sports Infra, FIH Certified Field Builder, installed FieldTurf’s world-class synthetic turf for hockey at Md. Shahid Astro Turf Hockey Stadium in Chennai. It was tested & certified as a Global Category hockey field and has been recognized with a Certificate of Field Performance by the FIH.

ICF is now ready to host national as well as international level games. A five-day tournament, MP Murugesh Memorial hockey tournament was hosted at this venue wherein teams from ICF, Indian Bank, Central Excise, Southern Railway, and IOB had participated.

Mr. Anil Kumar, Managing Director, Great Sports Infra, on the inauguration of the event, stated “We are delighted that Great Sports Infra team has successfully developed the hockey stadium as per the International Standards. It’s our endeavor to build a sustainable sports infrastructure in the country. We would like to thank the management and the staff members of ICF Hockey Stadium at Chennai who have been instrumental in helping us build an international standard hockey field in record time.”

The Stadium was inaugurated by Mr. Ajit Pal Singh (Former World Cup-winning captain, India). The inauguration was graced by Indian hockey Olympians, Integral Coach Factory team, and international celebrities like V. Baskaran, R. Prabhakaran, Dinesh Nayak, S. Thirumalvalavan, Adam Sinclair, and many more.

Also Read
Sports

Zythane® Soft TPUs Deliver Flexibility for Houkie® Skateboard Shoe Protector

For Immediate Release Romulus, MI (September 11, 2018) When Michael Fransko the owner of Houkie Worldwide, LLC was in need of a soft, yet durable material that would mold easy, he contacted Stephane Morin of APS Elastomers for advice. After discussing the challenges with the mold, Stephane was able to pinpoint issues with previous material […]
Sports

Opting for the Best Inflatable Slides from Happy Jump Inc

Nothing can beat the excitement offered by the different kinds of inflatable toys. Kids enjoy the inflatable toys irrespective of the school and park. Hence, if you are planning to drive your business towards the path of success, you may consider the inflatable slides as a major portion of the same. This will not only […]
Sports

Dragons Awaken Adds Soccer Mania To Its Gameplay To Celebrate Football World Cup

Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, July 12, 2018 – Football world cup is already here! And nobody can remain away from the fun and excitement that the World Cup Football has to offer. Proficient City Limited is well aware of this football mania, gripping everyone around the world, and this is the reason why they give players […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *