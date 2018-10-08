Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh performs live in Pune, on October 20th

Pune will witness the charismatic Diljit Dosanjh live in concert for the very first time ever. The talented performer rose to stardom with his music and singing prowess. His long list of hits such as Ek Kudi, Do you know, and Raat di Gedi made the whole of India tap to the beats. similarly, his movies Udata Punjab and Soorma have not only been acknowledged at the National Awards but also greatly enticed the audience.

Come October 20th, we promise you will be smitten by his melodious voice and desi swag. Following are the details that you will need to book your tickets and see him in person, exclusively in your city.

Booking at https://ticketexpress.in/event/diljit-dosanjh-live-in-concert/
Start Date: October20,2018,18:00
End Date: October 20, 2018 22:30

VIP: ₹7,999.00
Fan Club: ₹2,999.00
Standing: ₹999.00

Address: Laxmi Lawns,Kad Wasti,Hadapsar, Magarpatta City, Pune, Maharashtra, India

