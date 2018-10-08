Lifestyle

Diesel Mega Chief Quartz Chronograph Grey Dial Black IP DZ4282 Men’s Watch

The Diesel Mega Chief Quartz Chronograph Grey Dial Black IP DZ4282 Mens Watch, is the from the mega chief collection of the designer brand DIESEL, the popular company in jeans apparels. Therefore, the nature of the brand suggests being funky, adventurous, daring and hardworking that is what the wristwatch does exactly. It is a hard working companion ready total on any adventure with its funky gunmetal colored and powder coated stainless steel body. The grey coat makes it look more sturdy and daring, with a case which is 51mm wide and with a 26mm stainless steel strap. A very chunky and heavily piece need a heavy wrist to carry.

The black gun metal tone in Diesel Mega Chief Quartz Chronograph Grey Dial Black IP DZ4282 Men’s Watch is all over it. The dial, case and the straps all have the same colour, which makes it somewhat a bit difficult to look at the time in dark but high visibility black baton hour markers and hands makes up to the problems.

The 100-meter water resistance really calls for a swim or snorkeling adventure but certainly not deep diving. As a natural extension to the beloved Master Chief collection, Mega Chief combines aviation inspiration with detailed design elements, delivering unprecedented forward fashion with a functional edge.

For my part, DZ4282 is really a watch you won’t ever regret buying Diesel Mega Chief Quartz Chronograph Grey Dial Black IP DZ4282 Men’s Watch Diesel DZ4282 is a round watch featuring trio of sub dials, “Only the Brave” plaque under 12 o’clock, and logoed crown hardware. It comes 59 mm gunmetal-tone stainless steel case with mineral dial window. The buying price of this watch has been steady, so that you will not worry about the sharp reduction in price after your purchase. Most of the clients give good feedback to the watch.

Many individuals claim Diesel Mega Chief Chronograph Men’s Watch is a watch that looks good and feels good. The movement, the heart of a watch, is also the most crucial measure of the quality of a watch.

The Mens Diesel Watches uses Analog quartz movement, very durable and powerful. Diesel DZ4282 is excellent in both user reviews and price. Powerful functions, inexpensive price points, and delightful designs make it popular. However, this watch has its problems too. Diesel DZ4282 may be too big for a few people.

Bottom line: The only brave tag does not only flaunt the slogan but actually believes in action of the watch. The chunky piece with its chronograph design is truly for the brave hearts out there planning to explore the unknown and ultimate.

