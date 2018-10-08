Lifestyle

Choose a charming bracelet for yourself

Comment(0)

choosing the right charm beads for your birthstone bracelet(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/) is the place to start, and you have a lot of choices. To do this, you need to understand the look you are trying to achieve. What colors do you want to use and do you want to use a birthstone colors are just a few of the questions you need to answer before you buy your beads. Along with the color you will want to choose the design of the bead you need. There are a lot of designs out there and a lot of different materials so try to plan you final product before you buy.

So, now you have your beads and you are ready to make a bracelet, where do you start? I always like to start by placing a white towel on the table and put all of your charms on the towel. Believe me when I tell you if you don’t your beads will be everywhere. Measure your wrist; you will want to add two inches of wire to the length of your wrist.

Now, start to think about the design of the bracelet. I like to choose charm beads for sterling silver bracelets(https://www.cosyjewelry.com/925-sliver-bracelet-c-12/) by choosing a center bead first. I lay the center bead on the towel, and work out from there with my other beads. Just play around with the beads on the towel, mix up the colors and the designs. Once you have the lay out you want, it is time to build the bracelet.

When assembling the bracelet we need to affix to one end a “stable” or “toggle” piece so that all the beads will not fall off one end. To do this, tale the toggle piece and wrap one end of the wire around it and crimp the end of the wire into a tail. This tail is then covered with the crimp bead and simply cut the tail off as close to the crimp bead as possible.

Now just place the beads onto the wire in the order you laid them out. Once you get to the end you will need another crimp bead. Place a crimp bead on this end and then not the crimp bead with the wire on the toggle end. Trim the wire and there you have it, your first charm bead bracelet.

Also Read
Lifestyle

Randy Jones Invitational and Pacific Hospitality Group Announce Major Joint Efforts

editor

San Diego (Nov. 17, 2016) – The Randy Jones Golf Invitational, founded by the former San Diego Padres pitcher to raise money for local charity golf tournaments, and Pacific Hospitality Group, Inc. (PHG), which develops and manages hotel and resort properties throughout San Diego County, announced the beginning of a program that could potentially increase […]
Lifestyle

Competitive Analysis of Global Coated Papers Industry 2018 Research on Technologies, Types and Top Industries to 2023

Excell Reports has released its latest research-based report entitled “Coated Papers” Market.' This comprehensive report provides a holistic approach to the market growth with a detailed and precise analysis of the overall competitive scenario of the “Coated Papers” market worldwide along with the key trends and latest technologies, playing a prominent role in the Coated […]
Lifestyle

Here have details about choose bridal hair combs for your reference

If you would like to seem extremely trendy and hanging on your day, then a bride comb is of nice facilitate. This comb is worn with or while not a veil and this has the flexibility to feature to the aptitude of your bridal hairstyle. this can be accustomed effectively hold your hair along, keep […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *