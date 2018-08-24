Uncategorized

Well Completion Equipment and Services Market to Witness Steady Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2025

Comment(0)

Global demand for energy has been increasing rapidly in recent years. This has led to a rise in oil and gas exploration and production activities. Well completion equipment and services are required for the drilling process in oil and gas production activities. The new discoveries of unconventional resources has increased the demand for well completion equipment’s. Increase in energy exploration and production is boosting the demand for well completion equipment and services.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42539

The well completion equipment and services market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the well completion equipment and services market can be classified into packers, liner hangers, multistage fracturing tools, valves, sand control tools, smart valves, and others. Well completion equipment and services are used in drilling rigs in offshore and onshore areas. The well completion equipment and services market presents several opportunities. There is scope for increasing net present value for complex and mature oilfield assets. Additionally, well completion equipment can be customized by designing, integrating, and installing as per the customer needs to produce oil and gas. Well completions equipment helps in reducing stimulation time and improve well performance in horizontal wells. New technological advancements are emerging that help reduce the equipment’s manufacturing and service costs. However, the well completion and equipment services market also has some restraints. The oil and gas industry has been experiencing weak demand and low prices since the last few years. Moreover, it is difficult to plan for the future and make strategic decisions for commencing oil and gas production owing to the fluctuating crude oil prices globally.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42539

Key global market players operating in the well completion equipment and services market include Baker Hughes Incorporated, Schlumberger Ltd, Weatherford International, Halliburton, and National Oilwell Varco (NOV).

Also Read
Uncategorized

X-Ray Fluorescence Market

sample request- https://bit.ly/2vEptFI The global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market was valued nearly US$ 1.2 Bn in 2018, and is expected to register a CAGR of over 5.0%. The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global X-ray fluorescence (XRF) market and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in […]
Uncategorized

Increasing Demand for Greener Alternatives to Drive the Global Biolubricant Market during the Next Three Years

According to “Biolubricants Market – Global Scenario, Trends, Industry Analysis, Size, Share & Forecast 2010 – 2018”, a new study, the global market for biolubricants,which was worth US$1,713.2 million in 2011, is predicted to reach a value of US$2,377.5 million in 2017, registering growth at a CAGR of 4.9%during that period. In terms of revenue, […]
Uncategorized

The coolest way to charge your Nissan Leaf

editor

5th of May — We all get to discover the sheer importance of electric car charging only when it comes biting us because of the urgency of the matter. People often do not realize how important is having the assurance that they can enjoy good EV chargers with ease and without experiencing any particular hassles […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *