Vaccine Market- Trends, Price, Share and Growth Rate from 2017 to 2023

The Infinium Global Research analyzes the report of Vaccine Market over the period of 2017 to 2023. This report also provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market dynamics, market size and future trends in Global Vaccine Market. It will help a lot of decision makers to develop strategies and find new opportunities in the Global markets of Vaccine.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Vaccine Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Vaccine Market are AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Pfizer Inc., SANOFI S.A, NOVARTIS AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Emergent BioSolutions. According to report the global vaccine market was sized over USD 29.17 billion in 2016. The global vaccine market is projected to grow with a CAGR 5.2% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2017-2023 and reach USD 41.87 billion by 2023.

High prevalence of infectious diseases is the primary factor driving the growth in the global market for vaccines. Moreover, the government support for the development of vaccines is likely to augment the growth in the market over the next six years. Moreover, and increasing investments in the research and development of new vaccines is expected to accelerate the growth in the vaccine market over the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost associated with development of vaccines is the primary restraining factor hampering the growth in the market over the forecast period. Government initiatives in emerging markets and economic development in emerging markets of Asia, Latin America and Africa to augment the healthcare expenditure per capita and new vaccines in pipeline are likely to provide opportunities for the companies operating in the global vaccines market.

Segments Covered

The report on global vaccine market covers segments such as type, and application. The type segments include DNA vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, toxoid vaccines, subunit vaccines, and others. On the basis of application, the global vaccine market is categorized into allergy, autism, cancer, infectious diseases, and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea and Malaysia among others. Moreover, The European region covers countries such as, Germany, UK, France, Spain and Rest of Europe. Emerging markets of Asia-Pacific, Africa and Latin America regions are expected to drive the growth in the world market. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.99% over the forecast period. The fast growth in India and China are the key factors promoting to swift CAGR growth in the region over the period of 2017 to 2023.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global vaccine market such as, Mitsubishi Tanabe, AstraZeneca, Merck & Co. Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK), Pfizer Inc., SANOFI S.A, NOVARTIS AG, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Astellas Pharma Inc., and Emergent BioSolutions.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the Global Vaccine Market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of vaccine market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the Vaccine Market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the vaccine market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

