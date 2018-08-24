Business

Take My Online Class Offers Privacy and Zero Risk Guarantee

New York, NY ( webnewswire.com ) August 24, 2018 – Sharing contact details with an online tutor will not be a problem anymore, thanks to the privacy guarantee offered by Take My Online Class. The website also ensures that the university does not flag student accounts for logging in from an unfamiliar location.

“Online students are a busy lot. While some work full time, others have to juggle family and academic commitments. Rather than having to skip deadlines, they end up hiring tutors to manage these tasks. While online class help tutors are a great way to ensure students stay on track, not all service providers are worth trusting. Some websites are only phishing for personal information. It’s not easy to trust some of these service providers,” says a spokesperson for Take My Online Class.

Take My Online Class promises not to divulge client details like email address, contact number, payment records, etc. They ensure this by not storing any of the client details at all, i.e., students have to sign up afresh every time they need help. They also encourage students not to use their personal email id while corresponding with tutors. A separate email id can be created to interact with the tutors.

“Besides guarding the clients’ privacy, we also try our best to ensure that there is zero risk while assigning projects. Sometimes, instructors flag students who log in from an unfamiliar location. To avoid this, we always use domestic login, so there’s little doubt when submitting assignments or entering comments on discussion boards,” adds the spokesperson.

Take My Online Class has been helping online students across the world manage their assignments, tests, and homework. To hire a tutor, students have to fill in the online contact form along with details of the help they need. A student advisor will contact the student immediately to discuss the requirement and payment details.

About Take My Online Class:

Take My Online Class is an online class help website offering to manage online course tasks for students and help them complete their course on time.

To learn more, visit, https://takemyonlineclass.com/

