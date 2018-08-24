Business

Robben Restoration Launches New Website and Expanded Services

Comment(0)

Robben Restoration is proud to announce the company is launching a new website, featuring some key changes in the business and services.

Since the beginning of Robben Restoration, the company has accepted all types of metal restoration projects, while specializing in sterling silver hollowware. Today, this is one of the few companies that is able to successfully execute the full restoration of sterling field hollowware, and this company receives restoration request from throughout the country.

The launch of the new website allows Robben Restoration to better serve clients, regardless of where they are located.

The most common repairs made by metal smith, Rita Robben, include broken handles and arms, dents and wrinkles, removing monograms, solder broken items, polishing and plating services, fabrication and part replacement services.

By choosing Robben Restorations, clients can feel confident their items are handled, repaired and restored by one of the best in the business. Additional information about the services provided by Robben Restorations can be found by visiting the company’s website or by calling the staff at 1-877-257-0596.

About Robben Restorations: Robben Restorations is dedicated to providing the highest quality restoration services for metal and silver items of all types. Dedicated to surpassing client expectations, this company encourages those in need of restoration to call for services today.

Company: Robben Restoration
Address: 1496 Gray Street, West Harrison, IN 47060, USA
Telephone No : 877-257-0596
Email ID: info@robbenmetalrestoration.com
https://robbenmetalrestoration.com/

Also Read
Business

Aircraft Actuator Market Future Trends and Scope Analysis by 2023

editor

Study on Aircraft Actuator Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Aircraft Actuator Market by type(very large body, wide body, and narrow body), component(electrical and mechanical […]
Business

Develop Mobile App Announces High-Quality, User-Friendly Mobile App Development for All Businesses

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (20th August 2018) – Almost all business these days, especially those who deal in products and services that are customer oriented, are shifting towards strengthening their online presence and increasing their business revenue through enabling their company with mobile applications. However, to ensure that the app fits perfectly with the business’ line […]
Business

Noise Awareness Becomes Engage in Learning’s Latest Health & Safety Programme

Noise Awareness is the latest addition to the Engage in Learning range of health & safety e-learning programmes. Becoming the 21st title in Engage in Learning’s health & safety portfolio – one of six equally well-stocked portfolios from the UK-based firm – the Noise Awareness programme reveals that: • Loud noises account for some 20% […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *