Micro Turbine 2018 Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis Research Report to 2023

Micro Turbine Market Highlights:-

The global micro turbine market is regionally divided into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Rest of the World. At present, the global micro turbine market is led by North America, due to increasing awareness of carbon footprint and augmented consumption of energy in the region. The U.S. dominates the North America micro turbine market, mainly driven by increased demand for alternative energy sources, and rising number of coal and nuclear power plants to be decommissioned coupled with stringent environmental regulations. In North America, ageing power plants, inconsistent weather situations, and untrustworthy grid operations are creating development opportunities for Micro Turbines Market. The region is expected to witness largest market share by 2023. 

 

Micro Turbine Global Market Top Key Players:-

The key players of the global micro turbine market are Capstone Turbine Corporation (U.S.), FlexEnergy, Inc. (U.S.), Ansaldo Energia S.p.A (Italy), and Brayton Energy LLC. (U.S.), Eneftech Innovation SA (Switzerland), Microturbine Technology BV (the Netherlands), Wilson Solarpower Corporation (U.S.), ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (U.S.), Calnetix Technologies LLC (U.S.), Toyota Motor Corporation (Japan), and Bladon Jets (Isle of Man) among others.

 

Global Micro Turbine Market Analysis:-

Microturbines are generally used for the power generation solution due to its compact size, light weight, and higher efficiency. The use of micro turbines results in the lower electricity cost which increases the demand for the end-use industry.  Micro turbines are small combustion turbines with outputs ranging from 12 kW to 500 kW. The increase in the demand for the energy is expected to increase the growth of micro turbine market.

 

Global Micro Turbine Market – Segmentation

The scope of global micro turbine market is segmented into three major segments which are explained below:

By Application

  • Cogeneration
  • Standby Power

By Power Rating

  • 12 kW -50 kW
  • 50 kW-250 kW
  • 250 kW-500 kW

By End-Use

  • Industrial
  • Commercial
  • Residential

 

