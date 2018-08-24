Business

Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne Represents Step-Parents Seeking Visitation Custody

Step-parents have limited legal rights over their step-children, but it’s still possible to gain visitation and custody. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne offers its expertise on these matters, as well as step-parent adoption.

[COLORADO SPRINGS, 08/24/2018] — The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne provides legal assistance to step-parents seeking to gain custody of their child in Colorado. Family law recognizes the role step-parents play in raising a child, but state statutes may restrict their parental rights if they divorce their step-children’s natural parents.

The Challenge in Colorado

Colorado does not require step-parents to provide child support; neither does it guarantee that step-parents can seek visitation or even custody. Colorado is one of 27 states that don’t have a statutory law authorizing step-parent visitation, in fact. Step-parents have a limited legal role, and their freedom to make decisions for their step-children often rests on the absence of the natural parent. Furthermore, they may have to prove that they have “standing” or the right to be heard in court and assert parental rights.

Under the Uniform Marriage and Divorce Act, Colorado recognizes non-parent standing. The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne can help step-parents apply for visitation especially if they’ve acted in loco parentis (been a full-fledged parent to a child in the absence of the biological parent).

Step-Parent Adoption

The law office also facilitates the step-parent adoption process to help step-parents who have good reason to believe they can provide better parenting and care to their step-children. Whether or not the natural parent opposes the adoption, the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne will help clients achieve a favorable outcome not only for themselves but also for the children.

As a family law practice, the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne’s mission is to protect parental rights without compromising the best interests of the children involved. As such, Attorney Shayne extends his services to grandparents seeking visitation and custody.

About the Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne

The Law Office of Gordon N. Shayne has over 34 years of experience in various areas of family law, including military divorce, legal separations, child custody and support, civil unions, and domestic abuse. Its lawyers have represented clients in El Paso, Teller, and Douglas County courts.

Schedule an appointment with their family law attorneys at https://www.shaynelaw.com.

