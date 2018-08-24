Uncategorized

Heavy Construction Equipment Market will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects by 2026

Comment(0)

Heavy construction equipment specifically refers to heavy construction vehicles and machines that are predominantly designed to perform construction work, which includes earthwork operations and material handling operations. Rise in building & construction activities, increase in focus on improving infrastructure, and recovery in the mining sector are boosting the demand for heavy construction equipment. However, heavy dependency on the global economy and regional political scenario may hamper construction activities. This, in turn, may adversely affect the overall demand for heavy construction equipment. Most of the equipment is procured on the rental basis to carry out various operation across the globe.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42776

Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Segmentation

Based on equipment type, the heavy construction equipment market can be segmented into material handling equipment, earth moving equipment, and others. Earth moving equipment can be further sub-segmented into excavators, bulldozers, road rollers, crawlers, and other earth moving equipment. Material handling equipment consists of cranes, forklifts, loaders, haul trucks, and other material handling equipment. Other heavy construction equipment includes truck mounted concrete pumps.

Based on application, the heavy construction equipment market can be divided into oil & gas, mining, building & construction, commercial (including bridges and roadways), and others industrials. Building & construction is anticipated to hold significant share of the market, followed by the commercial segment, during the forecast period. Rise in construction of apartments, shopping malls, and business complexes in small and large cities are driving the demand for heavy construction equipment. After building & construction, the commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Commercial segment consists of public and private sector projects related to construction of bridges, roadways, tunnels, railway bridges, dams, etc. Increase in government initiatives related to infrastructure activities, especially in Asia Pacific, is estimated to propel the demand for heavy construction equipment in the commercial segment.

Ask for Discount @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=42776

Heavy Construction Equipment Market: Key Players

Large number of companies operate in the global heavy construction equipment market. Prominent manufacturers of heavy construction equipment market include Komatsu Ltd, Volvo Construction Equipment, Doosan Infracore Ltd., Hitachi Construction Machinery, and CASE Construction.

Also Read
Uncategorized

Body Contouring Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Body Contouring Market with Detail information about the factors affecting the growth of the global body contouring market, Detail analysis of parent market with respect to all the possible segmentation of the market and track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, […]
Uncategorized

Microsoft Office 365 Support

editor

Microsoft Office 365 Support Number to get instant help for any office 365 Product related issues. This toll free number for Microsoft Office 365 support is available 24*7 that provides you quick and instant support. We have microsoft office 365 online support for any issues like as it initially incorporated had forms of Exchange, Lync, […]
Uncategorized

Dyes Market is likely to register double digit CAGR during 2016 to 2024

Dyes are colored substances applied in the form of an aqueous solution on various substrates. These are used as colorants in different industrial applications such as food processing, printing inks, wood stain, textile processing, and others. Dyes have high selective absorptivity for liquids as well as substrates as compared to other color-imparting materials such as […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *