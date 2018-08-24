Business

Healthcare Enterprise Software Market worldwide research, trends and development of 2023

Key Players:

Microsoft Corporation (U.S), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (U.S), IBM Corporation (U.S), Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (U.S.), Infosys Ltd. (U.S), McKesson Corporation (US), Cerner Corporations (US), Athenahealth (US), Medidata Solutions (US) and CompuGroup (UK)

Market Scenario:

Healthcare software are used by the hospitals to manage clinical & non-clinical data. They help to maintain records of the patient electronically for easy storage and retrieval. Healthcare software help to manage, secure and analyze information in healthcare environment. Enormous data can be stored in the software instead of handling manually records. The demand of healthcare software is increasing with an increase in the number of software solutions available for healthcare management. Emphasis on electronic health records and stringent rule governing the management of patient information drive this market. Cost of software solution may act as restrain for this market. Global market of healthcare enterprise software is expected to reach USD 8.20 billion in 2023 from USD 3.50 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of approximately 15.7% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation:

Global healthcare enterprise software market has been segmented on the basis of software types which includes patient registration software, inventory management software, scheduling software, OT management software, laboratory management software, HR management software, billing software and other types of software. It is also segmented on the basis of mode of delivery, which include on-premise and cloud based and on the basis of application, clinical and non-clinical applications. On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, pharmacy and others.

Regional Analysis:

Globally, the healthcare enterprise software market consists of four regions, namely Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.  North America is the largest market whose growth is attributed to the extensive use of healthcare software by healthcare professionals and growing importance of electronics medical records. Europe is the second largest market, owing to an increase in adoption of information technology for healthcare management. Asia Pacific shows the fastest growth in this market because of rising awareness about software and replacement of manual records by electronic ones. The market shows a steady growth in the Middle East and Africa.

