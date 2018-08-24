Business

Global Construction Chemical: 2018 Company Profile, Product Specifications, Capacity, Production Value Forecast To 2023

Market research future published a raw research report on Global Construction Chemical Market that contains the information from 2018 to 2022. Construction Chemical Market is expected to grow with the CAGR of approximately 7% from 2018 to 2022.

Construction Chemical Market Key Players:

  • BASF SE (Germany
  • Arkema SA (France)
  • Ashland Inc. (U.S.)
  • Fosroc International Limited (U.K.)
  • Mapie S.p.A (Italy)
  • Pidilite Industries Limited (India)
  • RPM International Inc. (U.S.)
  • Sika AG (Switzerland)
  • The Dow Chemical Co.(U.S.)
  • R. Grace & Company (U.S.)

 

Construction Chemical Market Overview:

Construction chemicals are essential for sustainable infrastructure in construction industry to increase the durability of buildings. The major factors driving the growth of the global market include improving economics of construction, growing infrastructure requirements in developing economies, and increase in urbanization of population and rapid industrialization in developing nations. The increasing awareness about construction quality and technological advancements are further boosting the growth of the construction chemicals market. The market is also driven by the growing number of new projects for housing and public infrastructure.

Study provides an overview of the global construction chemical market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global construction chemical market by its type, application and region.

Regional Analysis of Construction Chemical Market

The construction chemical market can be geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the global construction chemical market, due to growing urbanization which is fuelling the growth of infrastructure projects, thereby leading to the highest consumption of the global cement production. The construction chemical market in the region is also growing with the rising awareness of benefits of construction chemicals.

Construction Chemical Market Segmentation:

 

By Type

  • Concrete admixtures
  • Sealants & adhesives
  • Protective Coatings
  • Others

 

By application

  • Residential
  • Infrastructure
  • Industrial
  • Others

MAJOR POINTS FROM LIST OF TABLES AND FIGURES

Table 1   World Population By Major Regions (2018 To 2030) 

Table 2  Global Construction Chemical    Market: By Region, 2018-2023

Table 3  North America Construction Chemical    Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table 4  Europe Construction Chemical    Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table 5  Asia-Pacific Construction Chemical    Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table 6  RoW Construction Chemical    Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table 7  Global Construction Chemical    By Types  Market: By Regions, 2018-2023            

Table 8  North America Construction Chemical    By Types  Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table 9  Europe Construction Chemical    By Types  Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

Table10 RoW Construction Chemical    By Types  Market: By Country, 2018-2023 

