Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2022

Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market by Biodegradable Plastic (Thermoplastic Starch (TPS), Aliphatic-Aromatic Copolyesters (AAC), Controlled Degradation Masterbatches) by Composition (Starch, Starch Blended With Polylactic Acid (PLA), Starch Blended With Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA), by Region (Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Rest of World) – Forecast to 2022

Market Synopsis of Global Biodegradable Mulch Films:

Mulch is a layer of material used to cover the surface of soil to conserve moisture, improve land fertility and to reduce weed growth. Biodegradable mulch films are used in an eco-friendly manner to carry out agriculture with limited arable land to enhance crop quality by maintaining temperature.

The growth of global biodegradable mulch films market can be attributed to factors such as depleting arable land with growing population and increased government regulations promoting usage of bio-based products. The key players in the market are investing in R&D to develop fully bio based mulch films. The lack of availability of such mulch films and high initial cost are the major restraints to the market growth.

The global biodegradable mulch films market is poised to grow approximately at 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis of Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market:

Asia Pacific dominated the global biodegradable mulch films market and accounted for around 60% of the market share in 2015. The rising population has increased the demand of food in the region, which in turn drives the biodegradable mulch film market.

It is followed by Europe, where the increasing adoption of bio-based products is expected to drive the market. During the forecast period, the region is expected to witness moderate growth.

Key Players:

BASF SE (Germany), RKW SE (Germany), AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada), British Polythene Industries PLC (U.K.), Kingfa Science & Tech Co. Ltd. (China), BioBag International AS (Norway), AEP Industries Inc. (U.S.), Armando Alvarez (Spain), Novamont S.P.A. (Italy)and AB Rani Plast OY (Finland) are some of the leading players operating in this market.

The report for Global Biodegradable Mulch Films Market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different market segments and regions.

