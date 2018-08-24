Get In Shape For Women Partners with Kettlebell Kitchen for Meal Preparations

Get In Shape For Women, in partnership with Kettlebell Kitchen, prepares nutritious meal plans for its members. The upscale studio focuses on balancing rigorous workouts with a healthy diet for women.

[NATICK, 8/24/2018]—Get In Shape For Women (GISFW) is working with Kettlebell Kitchen for its nutrition program. The company provides the meal preparation for the members of GISFW. The meals contain fiber, greens, healthy fats, and lean proteins that women need.

The Types of Meal Preparations

Get In Shape For Women empowers its clients through high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It delivers the personal training program for women through its unique four-component system, which includes weight training, cardio, nutrition, and accountability.

The company’s partnership with Kettlebell Kitchen focuses solely on nutrition. The goal is to help GISFW members customize a meal plan specific to their goals. The meal plans include the following:

• Healthy meals/fat loss – These meals are perfect for weight management. GISFW, with Kettlebell Kitchen’s help, prepares food with lower calories.

• Other meal plans – GISFW members will have meals prepared based on their preferred diet plans, which include muscle gains and vegetarian plans.

• A la carte meals – Members of GISFW can choose from Kettlebell Kitchen’s weekly recurring plans. Like the others, a la carte meals still help women achieve their personal goals.

Meal Plans Based on Fitness Goals

Get In Shape For Women values meal preparations as much as it values rigorous workout routines. The company makes sure its members maintain a healthy diet to go along their personal training program.

It aims to help women achieve overall physical fitness through HIIT and meal plans. With the help of Kettlebell Kitchen, the small group personal training service maps out meals and calories for members throughout the day and week.

The company delivers the food right to the member’s doorstep. GISFW members can customize their diet plans as long as they make sure it stays within the recommended amount or calorie intake for their weight loss target.

About Get In Shape for Women

Get In Shape For Women operates as a program for small group personal training focused on HIIT. The company strives and thrives on the purpose of empowering women through body transformation. Women can enjoy the upscale studio, which is free from intimidating crowds or queues for equipment.

GISFW’s highly skilled personal trainers deliver the workouts by appointment and take up to four women at a time for 30- or 60-minute sessions.

For more information, visit their website at https://www.getinshapeforwomen.com/ today.